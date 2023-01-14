Future Sounds Vol.38 featuring Pawzz, Parkito, Bloody Civilian, BLINX and more

With her Future Sounds playlist, Pulse Nigeria hopes to highlight upcoming musicians whose sounds will rule the future.

Songs added this week:

Pawzz - Koma

After months of artist development, Pawzz, a Port Harcourt-born emerging artist, has released his debut single, Koma, under Nigeria's leading indigenous record label, Freeme Music. Pawzz is a Benue-based afro-fusion singer. In his own distinctive style, he blends R&B, Amapiano, Afro-rap, and the funky percussion sounds of Afrobeats. He is also a singer, rapper, songwriter, and drummer.

Parkito, FERBTHEKING - Floating

Parkito is a Nigerian Emo Trap Artist from the outskirts of Port Harcourt. His sounds are mostly foreign and unbelievable knowing his roots, as he blends his Nigerian roots with a universal Hip-Hop sound. "Emoverse is like my Universe where you can find solace and relief for your depressed soul."

Bloody Civilian - How To Kill A Man

Bloody Civilian, a Nigerian rising star, has released the full version of his new single 'How To Kill A Man'.

With the anthemic 'Wake Up,' featuring the irresistible Rema, the songwriter cemented her debut with a stellar spot on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

BLINX - Yeah x3

South Africa based Nigerian artist Obinna Okolie aka “Blinx” has released the audio and visuals for his new single “Yeah x3”.

Blinx who currently has 2 EPs to his credit, a solo effort, “PAIN, SUFFERING & SACRIFICE” (PSS) released late 2021 and a joint project ‘AFRO FROM A TRAP HOUSE’ (AFATH) says the forthcoming single “YEAH YEAH YEAH” produced by South African LD is a forerunner to his upcoming 3 track EP titled “3REES” pronounced ‘Trees’.

The video for “Yeah Yeah Yeah” was shot on location in Capetown and directed by Kyle White, and premiered worldwide on all digital platforms, and on Soundcity & MTVBase the same day, 7th of January 2023 being Blinx’s birthday.

Dozobwoi - Confirm

Dozobwoi is an Afro beat artist from West Africa Nigeria, Adamawa state, who was born and raised in Jos plateau state. His official debut in the music industry came in 2020 with the release of his hit single ANIMAL MAN, and he was a finalist in the African Empire reality tv show season 2 in 2022. Dozobwoi is an independent musician signed to his own label, AFRONORTH MUSIC.

'Konfam' is a song about the love lives of creatives and how difficult it is to maintain a relationship while also working.

Hitsound - Answer (Freestyle) feat. Zichy

Jeremiah Abba Joshua (Born November 9th, 1998) Hitsound is a Nigerian record producer, songwriter, YouTuber, and entrepreneur from Kogi state in Nigeria. He is popularly known for his Reggae tone influenced producer tag "You all know it's Another Banger from Hitsound Producer'.

He performs in a variety of genres, primarily afrobeats, trap, and dancehall music. Growing up in a musical family in the small northern city of Katsina, Hitsound began his music career in early secondary school before relocating to Minna for his degree program and later to Lagos.

Hitsound collaborates with Zichy on 'Answer,' a freestyle created using one of Hitsound's instrumentals. This is unquestionably one of the songs with enormous potential.

Joseph Briggs - Go Tell Them

J.B. Entertainment International was founded by Joseph Briggs. A music executive, artist manager, top music promoter/marketer, public relations, A&R, song writer, worshipper event organizer, media/tour and brand consultant, inspirational speaker, drummer, and tourist. He majored in Business Administration at Christ Apostolic University College in Kumasi, Ghana.

Joseph Briggs has handled public relations for American celebrities such as Jjhairston Toddulaney, Micah Stampley, Cece Winas (15 Grammy winner), Charles Jekins, Darwin Hobbs, and Marvin Sapp (24 Stellar award winner).

Wave Godd - Money ft Jaemo Banton, Th3 Ghost, TenTik

Wave Godd Entertainment a Nigeria based artist and music management label founded by Abuja based rapper, producer and entrepreneur Esoghene Bukarhua a.k.a “Wavegodd”, just dropped his debut album “POSEIDON”

The collaborative album which features some of the best rappers in Nigeria both upcoming and established is the first body of work from the stables of Wave Godd entertainment.

POSEIDON the album is a culmination of bringing several genres and styles together. It focuses on self reinvention, and features YUNG6IX and a host of hot new talented acts like HOTYCE, WUMI SPELL, LOOLOO, REEPLAY and PAYPER CORLEONE.

Josh Dre - Addicted

Joshua Akpan, popularly known as Josh Dre, was born in Lagos from Akwa Ibom state, with maternal roots in Osun state, Nigeria. He began making music at a young age, playing Djembe drums and backing up singing in church. He started writing covers in high school and continued into college, where he also recorded his first few demos. He self-released his debut original song in 2014, and he has steadily grown his fan base since then.

Kelvin Kay - Black African Girl