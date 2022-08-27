Future Sounds Vol.22 featuring Bayanni, Lilpresh, Goya Menor, Funmi Arewa and more

In an attempt to simplify talent discovery for music consumers and music executives, Pulse Nigeria unveils Future Sounds, a playlist updated weekly to identify and spotlight up-and-coming musicians whose sounds should control the future.

Songs added this week:

Bayanni - Kala

Bayanni is Mavin records' newest addition. He dropped his self-titled debut Ep this week and we can't seem to get enough of it. 'Kala' is one of our favourites.

Lilpresh - Forever ft Marvy

Lilpresh, a Nigerian Afro-Fusion recording and performing artist based in Houston, teams up with Marvy to release 'Forever,' his new single.

Lilpresh, whose music is a reflection of African culture through the eyes of a young black man in Houston, has performed on various platforms in Houston, sharing stages with Afrobeats acts such as Kizz Daniel and Rema.

The song 'Forever,' which she wrote with Marvy, is a lovely rendition that promotes the longevity of relationships. The song explores the themes of commitment, love, assurance, responsibility, and happiness.

Goya Menor - Grace ft Lade

Bright Goya (Goya Menor), born in Benin City, Nigeria, is an Afro-Fusion Artist who has been doing music underground for a long time and has just had his big breakthrough with his chart topping, social media buzzing song 'Ameno Amapiano Remix.' Goya is a promising artist who exudes energy, diversity, and, above all, positive vibes.

He hires Lade for the new one, 'Grace.'

Eltee Skhillz - Lucy Remix ft Niniola

Olowu Taiwo, also known as Eltee Skhillz, is a singer, dancer, and producer. He is from Ogun state but was born and raised in Lagos. He began his career as a dancer before launching his music career in 2009 with his first single, 'JEKAFO,' produced by Philkeyz. Eltee is the late veteran actress Henrietta Kosoko's son. His versatility allows him to incorporate a variety of sounds. His new single, LUCY, was produced by T4 and Kraybestz and is taken from his upcoming EP, 'Body Of Work.'

Eltee collaborates with Niniola, the Queen of Afro House, on the Lucy remix.

Stevejazz - Mad ft Jujuboy Star & Kida Kudz

'Mad,' another powerful tune we discovered this week is a collaboration between Stevejazz, Jujuboy Star and Kida Kudz.

Funmi Arewa - Breathe

FUNMI AREWA, a vocal powerhouse and professional singer based in Nigeria, rose from being a background vocalist for several prominent artiste to becoming a songwriter/recording and performing artiste in the creative industry. Arewa is an Afropop/Afrosoul/Folk performing artiste, vocal trainer, voiceover artist, music consultant, owner of a music/sound company called Music Village, an advert agent, and songwriter who has worked with a variety of brands and artists.

Drummr Africa - Hadiza ft Garey Godson

Garey Godson is a Berlin-based Nigerian-born artist and record producer. His style is Afro-Fusion, a fusion of African rhythms and global influences.

Drummr Africa teams up with the producer for 'Hadiza'. The song is simply magnificent.

Mega C - Purchase (Budget)

Chibuike Anyasor Gospel who is best known as Mega C is a Nigerian musician best known for his songwriting abilities and distinctive sound in a variety of genres. Mega C has released and performed a number of singles. His sounds encompass various genres and vast lyrical contents, allowing him to be so versatile in his craft. It is safe to say Mega C is an artist who cannot be boxed into one genre.

The Boy Myles - Shawty ft Skiibii

Following the release of the 2021 Mylestone EP, a six-track wondrous showcase of love in all its forms, the exciting Afrofusion artist The Boy Myles is back with a brand-new single 'Shawty' featuring fellow Nigerian artist Skiibii.

Ria Boss - Here

Ria Boss is an Accra-based singer whose musical roots are in the inspiring harmonies of Baptist spirituals and MoTown cuts. In the vein of D'Angelo and Erykah Badu's neo-soul. Nina Simone and Lauryn Hill's careful songwriting. Jill Scott and Ella Fitzgerald's vocal depth and power.