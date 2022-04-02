Future Sounds Vol.1 featuring Frayz, ChuXchu, Jimohsoundz, Noon Dave and others

Every week, Future Sounds will highlight ten new stars whose sounds resonates with us.

Frayz, ChuXchu, Jimohsoundz, Noon Dave, and others appear on our Future Sounds' debut playlist. Check out their songs!

Frayz - Weak

Frayz, born Akinfolarin Ayo (born February 18, 1999), is a singer and songwriter whose debut single 'Weak' piqued many people's interest. The Avante Entertainment newcomer infuses smooth R&B vocals with key elements of Afropop and Afrobeat. Born in Lagos but originally from Odo State, he discovered his love of music at a young age, joining the school choir and a number of other musical groups along the way.

Frayz is a true creative at heart, drawing inspiration from musical icons ranging from Bob Marley, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, and Michael Jackson to more recent acts such as Wizkid, Drake, and Jcole.

ChuXchu - Weakness

Following the release of his debut EP, "Luv Struck', American-based Nigerian artist, ChuXchu shares 'Weakness'.

The song is a feel-good record.

Jimohsoundz - Body ft Loyz

Olaoluwa Emmanuel Jimoh, also known as JimohSoundz, is a Nigerian music producer who has returned with a new song titled 'Body.'

After working with 1da Banton, Bella Shmurda, and King Perry, Jimohsoundz returns with an amapiano-infused track. Loyz is featured on the new song 'Body,' and his vocals are exactly what the song needed.

Noon Dave - Brunch

David Obafemi, better known as Noon Dave, is a Nigerian R&B singer and songwriter. The new Chocolate City Music recording artist, born on May 23rd in the Benin Republic, begins his journey with the label with a new song titled 'Brunch.'

Noon Dave is a Peter Kings College of Music graduate from Ogun State, Nigeria. J Cole, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Drake, Adele, Frank Ocean, Bryson Tiller, Partynextdoor, and Burnaboy are among his musical influences.

Vince The Commander - Show Me

Vince The Commander is a musician originally from Lagos, Nigeria, who now resides in San Francisco. He released his solo-produced project titled 'X,' on which we discovered the song 'Show Me.'

The record strikes a chord with us because of its melodies and lyrics.

Timzil - Do You Mean It? ft Mo'Believe

Timzil is an R&B singer who was born Adeniyi Timilehin. He was nominated for best soundtrack in a film at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) in 2020.

He recently collaborated with Mo'Believe on the new banger "Do You Mean It?" which appears on this week's Future Sounds playlist.

Styl Plus, Banky W, Lukas Graham, Bruno Mars, and Westlife are some of his biggest influences.

Meerharmix - Advantage ft Boy camilo

Meerharmix, a talented Nigerian producer, collaborates with Boy Camilo to deliver "Advantage," a RnB-infused Afro-House track. The energy obtained from a girl who is truly in love is the focus of the song.

Viveeyan - Minimum Wage

Vivian Udeh, better known as Viveeyan, is back with a new song titled 'Minimum Wage.' The Anambra State-born Nigerian singer is an American-based vocalist who creates adorable music to capture her surroundings and personal experiences.

Minimum Wage is a song about young people's dreams of success that are unshaken by the reality of having barely enough money—a song that reflects the lives of young people all over the world.

Babbz - Fyah

Babbz was raised as an athlete, but he grew up around music, learning to play the piano from his father and gaining a lot of musical insight from his uncle and grandfather, who played the drums and a few other instruments. It is no surprise that he is obsessed with music, as he is heavily influenced by his Ghanian grandmother's love of cultural music.

We discovered this powerful track titled "Fyah" on his debut Pineapple Juice EP.

Kpee - Falling

Kpee, born Okoto Oghenekpabor Joshua on May 8th, is a Nigerian Afro-fusion artist from Delta State.

Kpee, who was born in Festac Town, Lagos, Nigeria, began freestyling and writing rap lyrics in high school. His vocal prowess landed him a spot on The Voice Nigeria season 3 in 2021, where he finished as the first runner-up.