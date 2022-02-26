Who Get Ear Vol. 137: Here are the 10 songs you need to play this week

This is the 137th installment of this feature listicle. It is now available on streaming platforms, Audiomack and Apple Music.

You can check Vol. 136 here. This week, we feature Wisdom, Barzini, Tome, Afroselecta, Phaemous, Laxy BBK and more.

Pick of the week: Valerie - Undecided

Moment of the week: Onosz - One More Time

Here are our picks of the week;

Wisdom featuring Ice Prince - Inside You

Houston, Texas based Nigerian Afropop artiste, Wisdom collaborates with the Superstar, Ice Prince for the remix of his song "Inside You".

Wisdom released the original version of "Inside", September 2021. And has since then released two other versions: an Amapiano Refix with V-Tek and a BMG Media Mashup on the first and second day of January, 2022 respectively.

The new version of the song features a rap verse from Ice Prince giving the song a fresh feel and appeal.

Wisdom is solidifying his artistry and cementing his name in Nigerian Afropop scenery one song/project at a time. In 2020, he released an EP, 20 10 20 - a reference to the Lekki Massacre that happened in Lagos, Nigeria.

Engage with Wisdom's music. He has a thing with his lyricism and melody that will definitely resonate with you.

Runda - Bam Bam

At Blaqbonez's show, Runda performed this song, and caught this writer's attention. The song; an endearing take on love, is beautiful and searing.

Barzini - Freedom

In 2021, Barzini put out a song every month in a project he titled “Barzini Music Monthly”. The rapper/singer/producer doesn’t seem to be able to let his foot off the gas as he has unveiled a brand new single titled “Freedom” off his forthcoming album project titled “Office Hours”.

This comes just after the successful January release of the visuals to his song “Beautiful Ones” - a love ballad fans are already calling an instant Afrobeats classic.

The production credits for this master piece goes to Chibby OG of EastBird Global Studios and producer/guitarist Jegzy Gbenga Adebayo, while the final mixing and mastering was handled by JonnDeux for Von26 studios.

The song invites comparisons between Barzini and Burna Boy as fans on social media are already calling for a collaboration between the two artistes.

Barzini is set to release a few more singles before the release of his third studio project.

Tome + Yaba Buluku Boys - Hold You

This is quite simply the best Nigerian Amapiano song of 2022 yet. Just play it.

Freddie Gambini - Drunk In Love

The song is a soft toned Afro-Pop song that admits how love in this day and age requires courage and valor. The love landscape is turbulent and Freddie Gambini talks about how those who traverse this course regardless deserve a reward for their bravery.

Thus, 'PURPLE HEARTS' takes inspiration from the U.S. Military award of the same name as well as what a bruised heart could look like after striving to stay loyal and true.

The song features fellow Ghanaian singer Notse.

Philkeyz - Figurez

Philkeyz, a music producer, singer and songwriter who is most popular for his production for Kizz Daniel and his hit single ‘Necessari’ has released his first offering for the year 2022.

The mid-tempo song written and produced by him is a love song penned to women in general, with him appreciating the light women brings to a man’s life. Listen and enjoy.

Deyanj - Champion

The Dancehall/Bashment record is self-gratification.

Jupita + RVGE = Jeyova

An Amapiano record, it uses the place of God to voice certain thoughts, while sampling KWAM 1's classic record.

SmoothKiss & Dj Venus - Baddest Boy (Skiibii's Cover - Amapiano Version)

DJ Venus and SmoothKiss wakes the hit song ‘Baddest boy’ by Skiibii with an impressive Amapiano Remix.

Afroselecta + Phaemous + Laxy BBK = Waves