Flytime Fest 2023 releases limited early bird tickets

Lowest-Priced VIP Tickets of the Year, Available HERE, Limited Availability!

Flytime Promotions announces the release of Early Bird VIP Tickets for the highly anticipated Flytime Fest and Rhythm Unplugged 2023! This exclusive offering allows fans to secure their spot at the festival at the lowest prices of the year.

Available in a limited quantity until sold out, the Early Bird Tickets offer attendees a unique opportunity to experience Africa’s premium indoor festivals, Flytime Fest, and Rhythm Unplugged, showcasing the best of Afrobeats and live entertainment.

With a star-studded artist lineup and a promise of an immersive cultural experience, Flytime is drawing fans from all over the world to Lagos once again.

“We're excited to offer fans the chance to be part of Flytime Fest 2023 at an incredible value," said Keke Hammond, COO of Flytime Fest. "These Early Bird Tickets ensure that everyone can immerse themselves in the extraordinary celebration of music and culture that defines Flytime.”

Notorious for selling out quickly, Early Bird Tickets are available for purchase via the Flytime website (flytimefest.com).

FLYTIME FEST 2023 is proudly powered by Coca-Cola and presented by our sponsors: Premier Lotto (Baba Ijebu), Clane, Magicline Films, and Road14 Studios. Moët & Chandon and Hennessy are the official alcohol sponsors for Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged, and the performances of Kizz Daniel and Asake on December 21, 23, and 25, Martell Cognac serves as the official spirits sponsor, for Davido's exceptional performance on December 24.

About Flytime Fest

Flytime Fest is Africa's biggest music and live entertainment festivals, featuring a diverse lineup of genres and talents from the continent and beyond.

Organised by Flytime Promotions, Nigeria's leading full-service entertainment company with 19 years of experience in producing world-class events, these festivals are known for their exceptional production standards, multisensory experiences, and safety focus.

Attracting thousands of attendees from within and beyond the continent, the festivals celebrate and showcase the richness and diversity of African music and culture, providing a platform for both emerging and established artists to reach a global audience.

Rhythm Unplugged, Nigeria's longest-running concert, is an integral part of this vibrant brand story, adding its unique legacy to the festivities.

About The Coca-Cola Company

Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited is a total beverage company, offering one of the world’s most valuable brands, Coca-Cola. Our company portfolio includes valuable beverage brands, such as Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, 5Alive Juices, Eva Water, Schweppes, and Limca.

We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We’re also working to reduce our environmental impact by replenishing water and promoting packaging recycling across our value chain.

With our bottling partners, we employ more than 5,000 people with over 700,000 distribution partners helping bring economic opportunity to local communities. Learn more at the Coca-Cola Nigeria website at www.coca-cola.com.ng and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Ibiyemi Ademowo

Flytime Fest

ibiyemi@flytimefest.com

_----_

#FeatureByFlytimeFest

