Flavour headlines sold-out concert at the OVO Wembley Arena

Adeayo Adebiyi

Flavour packed up the 12,000-capacity OVO Arena in a star-studded concert.

In another landmark stride, Flavour sold out the OVO Wembley Arena on August 24, 2024, in a sold-out concert where he thrilled fans with songs from his catalogue.

Flavour who released his eighth project 'African Royalty' in December 2023 performed songs from the album including the hits 'Game Changer' and 'Levels'.

Also present at the concert were Nigerian music stars Phyno, Falz, and Iyanya who all made guest performances. Other personalities include socialite and businessman Cubana Chief Priest, Co-founder of The Plug and Davido's manager Asa Asika, singer Chike, and Nigerian international footballer Alex Iwobi.

Flavour's sold-out London concert is a testament to his status as one of Africa's iconic artists. Throughout his nearly 20-year career, Flavour has won several awards and earned recognition for his music that infuses African cultural elements, especially his Igbo indigenous music.

In a recent interview on Adesope Podcast, Flavour commented on being an African artist rather than an Afrobeats artist while demanding that the media shed the spotlight on music across Africa rather than on Afrobeats' fast-rising global profile.

With his latest concert at the OVO Wembley Arena, Flavour joins Adekunle Gold and Kizz Daniel as Nigerian stars who have sold out the venue in 2024.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

