Fireboy's 'Peru' gets diamond certification in France

In another landmark feat, Fireboy's 'Peru' has now achieved the highest certification for a song in France.

Buoyed by the remix featuring British superstar Ed Sheeran, 'Peru' remix soared to global success where it charted in over 20 countries including on the Billboard Hot 100 where it peaked at NO. 53, UK Official Singles Chart with a NO. 2 peak, and in France where it reached NO. 28.

Pulse Nigeria

'Peru' has also garnered over 450 million Spotify streams across both versions. It has received a gold plaque in Denmark, has gone 2X platinum in the UK, and is one of the Afrobeats songs with an RIAA platinum plaque.

'Peru' which is one of the songs on Fireboy's third album 'Playboy' rocketed him to international success marked by a BET nomination and also a performance at the 2022 edition.

With its diamond certification in France, 'Peru' joins Oxlade's 'Kulosa', Ayra Starr's 'Rush', Burna Boy's 'On The Low', and Rema's 'Calm Down' as some of the Nigerian songs with SNEP diamond certification.