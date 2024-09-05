ADVERTISEMENT
Fireboy's 'Peru' gets diamond certification in France

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fireboy's hit single becomes the latest Afrobeats song to get a diamond certification.

In another landmark feat, Fireboy's 'Peru' has now achieved the highest certification for a song in France.

Buoyed by the remix featuring British superstar Ed Sheeran, 'Peru' remix soared to global success where it charted in over 20 countries including on the Billboard Hot 100 where it peaked at NO. 53, UK Official Singles Chart with a NO. 2 peak, and in France where it reached NO. 28.

'Peru' has also garnered over 450 million Spotify streams across both versions. It has received a gold plaque in Denmark, has gone 2X platinum in the UK, and is one of the Afrobeats songs with an RIAA platinum plaque.

'Peru' which is one of the songs on Fireboy's third album 'Playboy' rocketed him to international success marked by a BET nomination and also a performance at the 2022 edition.

With its diamond certification in France, 'Peru' joins Oxlade's 'Kulosa', Ayra Starr's 'Rush', Burna Boy's 'On The Low', and Rema's 'Calm Down' as some of the Nigerian songs with SNEP diamond certification.

Fireboy has continued his global rise with the recent release of his fourth album 'adedamola' which boasts notable guest appearances from Lagbaja, Grammy nominee Seun Kuti, Lojay, and Grammy Album of the Year winner Jon Baptiste.

