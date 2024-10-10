Beef is normal in music - Fireboy weighs in on Wizkid vs Davido

According to the singer, disagreement is normal in music as artists are humans as well.

"Everyone should just focus on what concerns them. Let artists be artists, fans be fans, and the media keep telling the stories," the singer says.

"Beef, everything is all normal. We are all human," Fireboy says on the conflict between artists with the most recent being another showdown between Wizkid and Davido.

In the interview, Fireboy further emphasised that he likes to mind his business in what restates his desire to live a drama-free life.

Fireboy also touched on his recently released fourth album 'Adedamola' which had guest appearances from Lagbaja, Jon Baptiste, Seun Kuti, and Spinall.

According to Fireboy, the collaboration with Lagbaja and Seun Kuti was suggested by YBNL boss, Olamide who served as executive producer on the album.

The issue of artist conflict is not uncommon in Nigerian music with notable disagreements between stars in different eras.

