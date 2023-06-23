ADVERTISEMENT
Fireboy drops exciting new single 'YAWA'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats superstar Fireboy has released a new single titled 'YAWA'.

After releasing his first single of 2023 'Someone', Fireboy has returned with a new song he calls 'YAWA'.

In his latest single, Fireboy reiterates his resolution to live his life the way he fancies and without sparing a thought to the naysayers and detractors.

The award-winning sensation while combining English, Pidgin, and Yoruba discloses his exhaustion from the constant analysis of his career while maintaining that he's not competing with anybody.

'YAWA' is produced by Grammy-nominated music producer Telz and ace hitmaking producer Magicsticks as the duo combined Pop elements and log drums for a mid-tempo record that offers another side of Fireboy.

The single was released alongside the music video produced by Blank Square Production and has already surpassed 1 million views in just 6 hours.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

