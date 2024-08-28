Fireboy describes his fourth album 'Adedamola' as a nostalgic project

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats sensation Fireboy DML is ready to captivate listeners with his forthcoming album, 'Adedamola'.

The album is expected to further cement his status as a global superstar and expand his already massive fanbase.

According to Spotify data, Fireboy has built a huge following across the globe, particularly in the US, Nigeria, UK, Germany, and France, Fireboy DML's music has resonated deeply with Spotify listeners, especially those aged 23-34.

Fireboy DML's ability to connect with listeners through his music is undeniable. His songs evoke a range of emotions, from joy and celebration to introspection and vulnerability, making him a relatable and beloved figure among fans worldwide.

His last album, 'Playboy', has hit over 700M streams on Spotify from fans all over the world since release, with its tracks being added to more than 3.1M playlists globally in the last 12 months.

Speaking on the process of making this album Fireboy commented that "every single part of me went into this album. It's so personal, and it feels nostalgic, like a call to home. That's why it’s titled ‘Adedamola’. I'm excited to share it with the world.”

With 'Adedamola,' Fireboy DML is poised to make an even greater impact on the global music scene. His unique sound, combined with his undeniable talent and widespread appeal, sets the stage for a groundbreaking release that will resonate with listeners of all ages and backgrounds.

The album is set for release on August 29, 2024, and it will be available on Spotify where Fireboy has enjoyed huge success being one of 12 Nigerian artists with over 1 billion streams across all credits.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

