Kizz Daniel surpasses 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits

In a landmark feat, Kizz Daniel has now surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits on Spotify.

Kizz Daniel's hit single has enjoyed streaming success with his hit single 'Necessari' featuring Philkeyz leading his streams on Spotify with 111 million streams at the time of writing this report.

'Cough' is second on the list with 94 million streams while his international hit record 'Buga' featuring Tekno has garnered 91 million streams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kizz Daniel's hit records 'Lie' and 'Gwagwala' also rank in his top 10 most streamed songs on Spotify with 60 and 56 million streams respectively.

Kizz Daniel hasn't needed much help reaching 1 billion streams with only two out of his top 20 songs on Spotify being guest appearances.

Pulse Nigeria

1DA Banton's 'No Wahala' is his seventh most streamed song with 37 million streams while Young Jonn's 'Big Big Things' ranks at NO. 20 with 12 million streams.

With this landmark feat of surpassing 1 billion Spotify streams, Kizz Daniel becomes the 12th Nigerian artist to reach over a billion streams across all credits on the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian artists with over 1 billion streams across all credits on Spotify.