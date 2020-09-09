In 2004, Nigerian veteran, Faze released his debut album. It was produced by OJB Jezreel, Cobhams Asuquo and Paul Runz. It was his debut album after the infamous split of one of Nigeria's greatest groups, The Plantashun Boiz. Under Westside Music, the 17-track album dropped and featured Niyola - then affiliated to eLDee's Trybesmen.

On the album's lead single, 'Faze Alone,' Faze sang, "Dem be two, later become three, then suddenly, the three disagree, one [2baba] go solo, the other two follow..." It was a manifesto to the entire spirit of the album. Some could argue that those statements came from a place of disillusionment.

Even if they did, Faze had a right to feel disillusioned at the break-up of a brotherhood that was formed in the depths of South-Eastern, Nigeria. Faze might only have joined the group later as Blackface Naija told Loose Talk Podcast in 2017, but he was as much a member of the group.

The album was meant to highlight Faze as a solo act. A year prior, Tuface Idibia had released the first of his three classic solo albums, Face2Face. But the problem was that, people felt - and still feel that - the album was really titled, 'Faze Alone.' Even on Faze's Wikipedia page, the album is listed as Faze Alone.

As a matter of fact, the album is really titled, Which Level - not Faze Alone.

Why do people think the album is titled 'Faze Alone'?

There are two reasons for that;

On the album's physical cover, 'Faze Alone' is the boldest text on the album. It is written close to base of the album's cardboard container while 'Which Level' occupies a little space on the top right of the cover. 'Faze Alone' was written in bold because Westside Music wanted to sell Faze as a solo act. It was about branding - his name was Faze, but Faze Alone reinforces that independence. The album's lead single - which was a smash hit too - was titled, 'Faze Alone.' In music, it is commonplace to title an album after a successful lead single. A clear example of that was Gongo Aso - 9ice's classic sophomore album. When most people saw the album cover with 'Faze Alone' boldly written, it subconsciously registered for the average person that 'Faze Alone' was the album title.

This misinformation is a problem of perception. Experimental psychology and psychophysics in the 19th century both postulated that the human mind is likely to accept what is boldly written before it than what is written in simple text.

Faze went on to release three more albums, Independent [2006], Originality [2008] and reFAZEd [2012]. Platanshun Boiz came back together for 2007 album, Plan B under TJoe Records. However, the album tanked critically.

