Nigerian fast-rising star AYLØ releases 'For Good Reasons' album

Within the first few seconds of the album, we are introduced to AYLØ’s introspective storytelling, lyrical expertise, and soulful vocals.

Each track give listeners a look into the window of his life, whether that be of hazy brown-liquor nights as portrayed by the Wasalu-produced focus track, ‘Tekkers,’; or the aspirational ‘Detonate,’ with its syncopated beats all underpinned within AYLØ and Zirra’s velvety flow.

Taking us through a myriad of feels as the project develops, each song echoes its own unique sentiment and is laced with AYLØ’s own amalgamation of sound, which, in true alté style merges alternative RnB, neo-soul, Afropop and hip hop.

Delving deeper into the album, the track ‘Far From Home’ wonderfully explains the overarching message of the album, AYLØ says: “Going on this journey, I’ve realized that I lost some of my authenticity at different points, but [I’m] appreciating the fact that change is constant"

With this new project, AYLØ is reintroducing himself, and expresses that although there's chaos in life, there's still fun to be had and little happiness all around that must be cherished. Because at the end of the day, life is for the living and everything happens for a reason.