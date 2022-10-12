RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fast-rising rapper Dandizzy drops new hit single 'Bad Boy Szn'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Fast-rising rapper and free-style maestro Dandizzy has returned with a new single he calls 'Bad Boy Szn'.

Dandizzy - 'Bad Boy Szn'
Dandizzy - 'Bad Boy Szn'

Artist: Dandizzy

Read Also

Song Title: Bad Boy Szn

Genre: Hip Hop

Date of Release: October 3rd, 2022

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Dandizzy - 'Bad Boy Szn'
Dandizzy - 'Bad Boy Szn' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 07 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: WVE Management

Details/Takeaway: Dandizzy is known for his smooth rapping ability which he has consistently displayed through mind-blowing street freestyles. For his latest single 'Bad Boy Szn' Dan Dizzy taps into his bad boy side to deliver a smooth tune that soundtracks the life of a philanderer.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

Blaqbonez drops captivating music video for 'Back In Uni'

Fast-rising rapper Dandizzy drops new hit single 'Bad Boy Szn'

Fast-rising rapper Dandizzy drops new hit single 'Bad Boy Szn'

R&B sensation Dami Oniru returns with new single 'Soft Life'

R&B sensation Dami Oniru returns with new single 'Soft Life'

Mo'Believe deploys contemporary sounds in bringing Yoruba Music to a new generation [Pulse Album Review]

Mo'Believe deploys contemporary sounds in bringing Yoruba Music to a new generation [Pulse Album Review]

Influencer Enioluwa becomes a European Union Ambassador

Influencer Enioluwa becomes a European Union Ambassador

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' sets new African record on Billboard Chart

DJ Khaled teases possible collaboration after linking up with Burna Boy

DJ Khaled teases possible collaboration after linking up with Burna Boy

DJ Khaled hints at a collaboration with Burna Boy, shares videos from their studio session

DJ Khaled hints at a collaboration with Burna Boy, shares videos from their studio session

Watch Sambasa Nzeribe, Nimi Adekanmbi & Osas Okonyon in ‘EFF’D’ short film

Watch Sambasa Nzeribe, Nimi Adekanmbi & Osas Okonyon in ‘EFF’D’ short film

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Minnesota Annual Wizkid Day

State of Minnesota celebrates annual Wizkid Day

Burna Boy

Burna Boy becomes Nigeria's all-time most-streamed artiste in the world

Mohbad, Naira Marley

'He has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions', Naira Marley reacts to Mohbad's assault video

Steve Osagie

Condolences pour in as Nigerian Entertainment industry mourns Steve 'Spotlight' Osagie