Artist: Dandizzy
Fast-rising rapper Dandizzy drops new hit single 'Bad Boy Szn'
Fast-rising rapper and free-style maestro Dandizzy has returned with a new single he calls 'Bad Boy Szn'.
Song Title: Bad Boy Szn
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: October 3rd, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 07 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: WVE Management
Details/Takeaway: Dandizzy is known for his smooth rapping ability which he has consistently displayed through mind-blowing street freestyles. For his latest single 'Bad Boy Szn' Dan Dizzy taps into his bad boy side to deliver a smooth tune that soundtracks the life of a philanderer.
