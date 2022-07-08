The song is taken from his debut Project 'By Any Minz' - set to be released this Year. The body of work will include collaborations with Runtown.
Talented rising star Minz drops new single 'Lady'
Super-Talented Nigerian artist Minz has released a new single 'Lady' which dropped on 7th July, 2022.
Molliy Minz has previously featured on songs with Runtown, LAX, Crayon, to name a few. Minz has released a number of great songs that fuses traditional African rhythms, hip-hop and pop.
His releases has so far enjoyed impressive success amassing 40+ million streams on streaming platforms.
