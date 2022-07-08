RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Talented rising star Minz drops new single 'Lady'

Super-Talented Nigerian artist Minz has released a new single 'Lady' which dropped on 7th July, 2022.

Minz
The song is taken from his debut Project 'By Any Minz' - set to be released this Year. The body of work will include collaborations with Runtown.

Molliy Minz has previously featured on songs with Runtown, LAX, Crayon, to name a few. Minz has released a number of great songs that fuses traditional African rhythms, hip-hop and pop.

His releases has so far enjoyed impressive success amassing 40+ million streams on streaming platforms.

Minz -Lady Song Art
Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

