Fans couldn't believe their eyes as the Cardi B's 2018 album 'Invasion of Privacy' was ranked 16th ahead of Nas' Magnus Opus 'Illmatic,' Kanye West's debut album 'College Drop Out, ahead of all TU Pac's albums, Lil Wayne's 'Carter 3,' Fifty Cent's 'Get Rich or Die Tryin,' and countless other albums.
Twitter reacts to Rolling Stone's ranking of Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' as 16th greatest hip hop album of all time
On Tuesday 7th June 2022, Rolling Stone released its list of 200 greatest hip hop albums of all time. Mixed reactions have since followed the list release notably Cardi B's as 'Invasion of Privacy' was ranked 16th.
Here are some of the twitter reactions to what many considers to be an outrageous list.
