Family and friends pay tribute to AKA in emotional memorial service

The memorial was a moving one as AKA's young daughter Kairo was captured on camera crying while being comforted by her mother DJ Zinhle.

Speaking at the memorial DJ Zinhle said:

"To Kairo, your dad was an example to all fathers around the country. I can't imagine your pain, but try to remember all these lessons he taught you because he left his biggest life gems in you. You taught him to be a better person, and he'll always be with you."

AKA was killed on his 35th birthday in Durban South Africa where he was preparing for a show. His death is being investigated by the Kwazulu Natal Police organised crime division and it has been described as an assassination.

Speaking about AKA his friend and collaborator Yanga Chief said:

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I'd be the one making this speech. In my eyes, you seemed immortal. I am eternally grateful to have lived to witness the meteoric rise of AKA from the ground up and to watch the man craft his legacy with hard work and determination so infectious you could see it in his team. Everything he did was fueled by blinding ambition and a love for all things living and breathing."

AKA who was also called Supamega is set to release his upcoming album 'Mass Country' on February 24th, 2023 and his family and label have announced that the album will be released as scheduled.

Speaking to his fans known as "Megacy", AKA's mother Lynn asked that they should ensure they carry on his legacy in a positive light as that was what he would have wanted.

"He would've wanted us to make sure that when Kairo is at the age where she gets onto social media, she would be flooded with things that celebrate her dad and his work. So, whatever is happening around us, we must focus on the future and us as a family and make sure that the Megacy is not let down."