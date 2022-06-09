Artist: Falz
Falz drops new album 'BAHD'
Super talented rapper, actor, and activist Falz D Bahd Guy has released his new album he calls 'BAHD.' The album was released on Thursday, 9th June 2022.
Album Title: Bahd
Genre: Hip Hop, Afropop, Hip Hop
Date of Release: June 9th, 2022
Producer: (TRACK 1, 3 ) Le Mav, (TRACK 2) SESS, (TRACK 4) Blaisebeatz, (TRACK 5) Chilz, (TRACK 6, 9) Louda, (TRACK 7, 12) Yung Willis, (TRACK 8) The Cavemen, (TRACK 10) Duktor Sett, (TRACK 11) Clemzy.
Song Art:
Length: 32 minutes
Features: 7- Boy Spice, The Cavemen, Timaya, BNXN, LAX, Tiwa Savage, Chike
Label: B.A.H.D Guys Entertainment Limited
Details/Takeaway: Falz stands out for his versatility and excellent delivery. He's able to cover diverse subjects through his rich writing and his ability to traverse different styles and sounds makes him special. In 'Bahd,' listeners should be expecting less didacticism and a more fun, sexy, and flamboyant side of Falz.
