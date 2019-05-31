After teasing the #AllIsInOrder hashtag all month, Don Jazzy has dropped a surprise single and video showcasing the new generation of Mavin artists.

Crayon, whose signing was announced earlier today, features alongside Korede Bello, DNA, and Rema on this summer anthem. This is the first Mavin All-Star track after the signing of Rema and strip of other artists releases from the label in 2019.

This release marks a return to a tradition of collaboration and artistic partnership that Mavin has been known for; making it an appealing platform for emerging artists to develop alongside new and veteran artists.

“All is in Order” is a song for celebration a fitting tribute to Nigeria’s foremost record label, which reached its 7th anniversary on May 8th this year.