Ex-BBN winner Efe Money explains why former housemates aren't successful in music

According to Efe who won the 2017 edition of Big Brother Naija, the audience who follow the reality show are different from the ones who consume music regularly and this has contributed to the inability of past housemates who are musicians to build a fan base of the show.

"The reality TV audience is almost totally different from the music audience. The reality TV audience are passive consumers of music. They enjoy lifestyle and drama...while the active music consumers are totally different," Efe Money tells Trending. "When you go to reality TV, they just want to see you for your drama, fine clothes, who you're dating. They have less interest in your music," Efe added.

Efe's comments offer some insights into why former Big Brother Naija housemates who are musicians have struggled to enjoy mainstream success.

Since the show kicked off in 2006, several musicians have graced the show in the hope of propping their profiles and attracting a listener base. However, the opposite has been the case with these artists unable to successfully divert attention from the show to their music.

Among the musicians who have graced the show in recent years include Laycon and Whitemoney won the 2020 and 2021 shows respectively, and while the former remains has enjoyed some success in music, the latter has failed to nail down a listener base.

Other artists who have graced the show include Bryann, Vee, Uriel, Avala, Groovymono, and Soma, among others.

