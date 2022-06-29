RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Essence' regains top spot on Billboard US Afrobeats Chart after BET win

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

'Essence' by Wizkid feat. Tems and Justin Bieber has regained the top spot in the latest issue of the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart days after winning the Best Collaboration award at the 2022 BET awards.

Wizkid, Tems, Justin Bieber
Wizkid, Tems, Justin Bieber

'Essence' rose from number 2 to snatch the top spot from Tems' 'Free Mind.'

Billboard US Afrobeats Chart Week of July 2 2022
Billboard US Afrobeats Chart Week of July 2 2022 Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid became the first African to win a major category at the BET awards after defeating American heavy weights such as DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, and Doja Cat to the award.

COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS AT THE 2022 BET AWARDS

'Essence' is Afrobeats biggest song in the US reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The international hit has also spent 14 weeks on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

