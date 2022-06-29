'Essence' rose from number 2 to snatch the top spot from Tems' 'Free Mind.'
'Essence' regains top spot on Billboard US Afrobeats Chart after BET win
'Essence' by Wizkid feat. Tems and Justin Bieber has regained the top spot in the latest issue of the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart days after winning the Best Collaboration award at the 2022 BET awards.
Wizkid became the first African to win a major category at the BET awards after defeating American heavy weights such as DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, and Doja Cat to the award.
'Essence' is Afrobeats biggest song in the US reaching the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The international hit has also spent 14 weeks on the Billboard US Afrobeats Chart.
