Erigga announces live concert in Lagos.

This concert is tagged ERIGGA LIVE.

Headlined by critically acclaimed artiste ERIGGA, who will be supported by his friends in the industry, the line up include top music artistes and amazing comedians.

Erigga live is brought to you in collaboration with Live & Wavy. Live & wavy has always been committed to showcasing the most talented musicians Nigeria is blessed with and the concert ERIGGA LIVE will definitely not disappoint as it aims to, apart from giving attendees their money's worth, make sure they are well satiated with melodious live musical performances.

The event is scheduled to start by 6pm and tickets are priced at 5000 Naira per head, You can get your tickets at triple7events.com or click the link below.

For more information, contact liveandwavy@gmail.com

Follow the conversation on social media, use this hashtags #Eriggalive #Eriggalivelagos #LiveAndWavy

