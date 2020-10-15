On October 15, 2020, Nigerian superstar, who recently spoke to Financial Times about the positives from EndSARS protests blasted his colleague and former MAVIN act, Reekado Banks for trying to release new music.

Banks who recently released 'Need More' featuring Kida Kudz had announced a new single titled 'Omo Ologo' featuring Wizkid himself. He wrote on his Twitter that, "Out of control, gbedu must drop. This one with my brother @wizkidayo "OMO OLOMO" midnight dropping Fire Still on the matter !!! #EndSWAT #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality."

Wizkid, whose fourth album, Made In Lagos was meant to drop today, October 15, 2020 replied Banks with a riposte. He replied, "Delete this dude ! Can’t believe you’re even doing this at a time like this. Old song ! #endsars fool!"

Wizkid then went ahead to write, "@ReekadoBanks clout animal #EndSARS..."

ALSO READ: Reekado Banks speaks with Pulse Nigeria

Wizkid had claimed that the reason for postponing his album was the EndSARS protests. This is the second time a colleague would be publicly condescending towards Banks. Earlier in the year, Burna Boy had been quite condescending towards the artist.

Thoughts

It was quite unnecessary from Wizkid. As insensitive as Banks' timing and post was, Wizkid could have done that in other ways - a DM, perhaps? The comment on Banks' tweet made Wizkid look like he was either angry/raging as a Nigerian youth, trying to dissociate himself from Bank's insensitivity or simply clout-chasing for PR.

Earlier in the day, he did an interview with Financial Times about the EndSARS protests. For this reason, he needs to stay on brand. Equally, it is also informative on the potential state of affairs between both artists as not very cordial. Wizkid doesn't blow up at people like that on social media. It could also be a publicity stunt for the song.