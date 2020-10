On October 21, 2020, American rapper, Nicki Minaj responded to the unfortunate Lekki toll gate massacre on October 20, 2020.

She responded via her Twitter account when she wrote, "Standing with & praying for the brave young people of Nigeria who are on the front lines of this senseless violence. Your voice is being heard. 🇳🇬 #EndSARS."

This comes after the Grammy nominee gave birth to her first child with husband, Kenneth Petty.