Emerging star Coblaze is a triple threat on self-produced single - 'Come'
2021 welcomes a new track called Come by Coblaze and it arrives just in time for the reopening of social gatherings as affected by the pandemic.
Following the release of his widely received debut “AMEN” in 2019, the multifaceted artist has once again displayed the true depth of his unfathomable talent. Not only does he feature as the songwriter and vocalist, but he also credited as the producer of the new tune.
Come transports you to moments when you want to move your feet in the lightest taps without losing the jive that comes with it. The track is a well-balanced soft Afropop cut that will find its place in house parties, lounges, and similar social clusters.
Signed under PG Records, the collaboration between both parties promises to showcase the ingenuity and undiluted artistry of Coblaze. According to his team, the rollout for Coblaze will undoubtedly pin him onto the industry’s top-tier radar by the end of the year. It should be recalled that the lad spent his 2020 crafting superb versions of some of the continent’s biggest hits, with fans claiming some were better than the originals.
While we keep watch of all the goodies expected to drop from Coblaze’s stable, check out the new track, Come, using any of the links below. You can also Follow Coblaze on Instagram to stay updated on his subsequent releases.
