Eedris replies Keyamo, says 'I thought he was a brother'

On Saturday, April 24, 2021, Keyamo detailed how Abdulkareem begged him for money and how he promised to support President Muhammadu Buhari's re-election bid with a song.

According to Keyamo: "When I finally met with him, I listened to the songs, but told him I had no budget for such or any for that matter. I explained that my job was voluntary. It was the same thing I told so many other so-called activists-by-day-and-hustlers-at-night who secretly approached me.

"Eedris Abdulkareem just released a song, ‘jagajaga reloaded’, where he waxed the following lyrics, “where Festus Keyamo sef? He don dey chop with cabal o”. I laughed out so loud and even danced to the rhythm too. But there’s a small story behind this poor attempt at blackmail.

"Finally, we can all sit back and enjoy the ‘jagajaga reloaded’. One of the objectives of the song is to call me out since I ghosted him for attempted extortion - he has now succeeded. Another objective is to help promote the song by my reaction - that he has also achieved!"

In his response to Keyamo on his Instagram page, Eedris says he thought he was dealing with a brother when he approached Keyamo for help:

"When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped, yes, did he help, NO...such was the wickedness of his heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years...real Hallmark of a Blackmailer!", writes Abdulkareem.

JAGA JAGA TI GET E...

Did Festus Keyamo join the cabal or not?

When he was in prison, I stood by him, I fought Obasanjo on behalf of all the comrades in prison, I released Jagajaga.

When my mother was dying, I reached out to a brother, or one I thought was a brother and a comrade. Could he have helped, yes, did he help, NO...such was the wickedness of his heart that he munched and kept personal details for three years...real Hallmark of a Blackmailer!

In 2018, I still thought the man was a comrade. Thought he could effect change in the government he served. Then he joined the cabal, he became inner caucus and held the steering wheel spiralling Nigeria into doom.

He joined to crush the revolution of the youths, he joined the cabal. The cabal which mowed down our youths at LEKKI TOLL GATE.

With a vexed spirit, I went again to the studio for "Jagajaga Reloaded" and the Blackmailer went to town. The cabal is awoken. The cabal is hit. The cabal is in pain. The cabal is failing. The cabal will FALL.

The Blackmailer said I recorded a song for Buhari. The said song is titled : "Obasanjo Write Buhari Letter". Here is the link to that song, listen and you will phantom (Sic) the deviousness and dubiousness of the evil SAN (Senior Advocate Blackmailer of Nigeria) called Festus Keyamo.

Issues raised on Jagajaga Reloaded are facts. Nigeria never had it so bad. The Jagajaga has taken a gargantuan dimension. We must keep asking questions. We must ask the cabal questions.

Festus Keyamo don join the cabal. He is in pains because his next ambition is to be governor of Delta State. Perhaps to localise grand looting, terrorism, murdering and raping of our citizens, kidnapping, which his cabal have romanticised and packaged as banditry, and sundry other mis-governance. This is why Jagajaga ti get e!

Festus Keyamo na cabal.

Festus Keyamo na cabal.