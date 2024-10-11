Dwin, The Stoic releases highly anticipated sophomore album 'Master of Ballads'

Produced primarily by long-time collaborator Rhaffy, with additional production from GRNDMSTR, LMBSKN, and Smasher, Master of Ballads features a star-studded lineup of guest artists, including Lindsey Abudei, Ruka (the other half of Ignis Brothers), Ogranya, and Kate Bass. Each artist brings their unique flair, elevating the project into a truly immersive musical experience.

From the powerful, emotive power ballad 'Beside Me' to the upbeat highlife-inspired 'Time Is Money', 'Master of Ballads' showcases Dwin, The Stoic’s signature blend of storytelling and genre-bending composition.

The album spans alt-pop, highlife, folk, and Afropop, reflecting the artist’s broad range of musical influences, which include Marcus Mumford, Paul Simon, Labrinth, and Asa.

Reflecting on the album, Dwin shares: "This project represents years of creativity and reflection. The 'Master of Ballads' is a persona I’ve lived with for a long time, and this album captures his journey and mine, as we navigate themes of love and loss. I'm excited for listeners to experience these stories and emotions in such diverse sonic forms".

'Master of Ballads' follows the success of Dwin, The Stoic’s previous work, including his 2020 debut album 'The Cost of Our Lives' with Ignis Brothers, which was lauded as one of the best Nigerian albums of the year. His collaborative EP with Rhaffy, 'Love Lane' (2023) has amassed over 3 million streams, further cementing Dwin, The Stoic’s status as a creative force in Nigeria’s indie music scene.

'Master of Ballads' Tracklist:

1. Be Well

2. Beside Me

3. Running (ft. Lindsey Abudei)

4. Next Time - Demo

5. Ifunanyam

6. I Go Nowhere

7. Steady

8. Hard Education (ft. Ruka of Ignis Brothers)

9. Time Is Money

10. To You (ft. Ogranya)

11. Hold Me Now (ft. Kate Bass)

12. Gkw

13. Shake

14. Please Say Something