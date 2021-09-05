RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Drake teases unreleased songs with Rema and Kanye West

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The song with Rema was teased by Drake on April 6, 2020.

'We have a sick song together,' Drake says about Rema as he premieres new music. (Wikipedia/Fader)

On September 3, 2021, the biggest artist in the world, Drake took to Sound 42, his radio show on SiriusXM to play a bunch of records. Two of them are records with MAVIN star, Rema and Yeezy creator, Kanye West.

The song with Rema was teased by Drake on April 6, 2020. The song is an Afrobeat record with interesting R&B essence. The song comes after Drake released 'Fountain' featuring Tems on his newly released album, Certified Lover Boy. Word on the street says Drake has another song with Rema.

www.instagram.com

The Kanye West song is titled, 'Life of The Party' and it features Andre 3000.

Listen below;

Kanye West Drake Diss ft. Andre 3000 | Better Audio

