On September 3, 2021, the biggest artist in the world, Drake took to Sound 42, his radio show on SiriusXM to play a bunch of records. Two of them are records with MAVIN star, Rema and Yeezy creator, Kanye West.
The song with Rema was teased by Drake on April 6, 2020.
The song with Rema was teased by Drake on April 6, 2020. The song is an Afrobeat record with interesting R&B essence. The song comes after Drake released 'Fountain' featuring Tems on his newly released album, Certified Lover Boy. Word on the street says Drake has another song with Rema.
The Kanye West song is titled, 'Life of The Party' and it features Andre 3000.
