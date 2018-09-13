Drake Cardi B tops list of nominees at BET Hiphop awards 2018

news

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations are out with Drake leading this year’s nominations with an impressive 11 nods.

The Canadian superstar who has enjoyed a successful 2018 gets the most recognition in 11 top categories.

Following the release of his double album, Scorpion , Drake has earned nods for ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘MVP of the Year,’ ‘Sweet 16,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Hot Ticket Performer,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Best Collabo,’ alongside two additional nods in the ‘Best Hip-Hop Video,’ and ‘Single of the Year’ categories.

Rapper, Cardi B, follows closely with an impressive 10 nominations off the success of her debut release, Invasion of Privacy, the rapper bags 10 nods including ‘Best Hip-Hop Video,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘MVP of the Year,’ ‘Single of the Year,’ ‘Hot Ticket Performer,’ ‘Made-You-Look Award,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Best Collabo’ and 2 nods in the ‘Sweet 16’ category.

Childish Gambino with 6 nominations gets the third highest nominations. The rapper who released the controversial video, 'This is America' earlier in the year gets nods for ‘Hot Ticket Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘MVP of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip-Hop Video,’ and ‘Single of The Year.'

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards will take place at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Fleason Theatre on October 6th.

See full list of nominees

Best Hip-Hop Video

Cardi B - I Like It Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Drake - God's Plan

Kendrick Lamar – Loyalty Feat. Rihanna

Migos - Walk It Talk It Feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Cardi B - Invasion Of Privacy

Drake - Scorpion

J. Cole - KOD

Migos - Culture II

The Carters - Everything Is Love

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Dave Meyers & The Little Homies

Director X

Eif Rivera

Hiro Murai

Karena Evans

Lyricist of the Year

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

Childish Gambino

Drake

J. Cole

Travis Scott

Producer of the Year

Ben Billions

DJ Esco

DJ Mustard

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Collabo, Duo or Group

21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin - Ric Flair Drip

BlocBoy JB - Look Alive Feat. Drake

Cardi B - I Like It Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Post Malone – Rockstar Feat. 21 Savage

The Carters – Apes**t

Single of the Year

Apes**t - Produced By Pharrell (The Carters)

God's Plan - Produced By Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake)

I Like It - Produced By Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin)

Nice For What - Produced By Murda Beatz (Drake)

This Is America - Produced By Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

BlocBoy JB

Juice Wrld

Lil Baby

Rich The Kid

XXXTentacion

Best Mixtape

BlocBoy JB - Simi

Future - Beast Mode 2

Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up

Lil Wayne - Dedication 6: Reloaded

Zoey Dollaz - Sorry Not Sorry

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage - “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B Feat. 21 Savage)

Cardi B - “Motorsport” (Migos Feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj)

Drake - “Look Alive” (BlocBoy JBFeat. Drake)

Kendrick Lamar - “New Freezer” (Rich The Kid Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Nicki Minaj - “Big Bank” (Yg Feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges - Liberated

Lecrae - I'll Find You Feat. Tori Kelly

Meek Mill – Stay Woke Feat. Miguel

N.E.R.D - 1,000 Feat. FUTURE

DJ of the Year

Calvin Harris

DJ Envy

DJ Drama

DJ Khaled

DJ Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

Cardi B

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Travis Scott

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

All Hiphop

Complex

Hot New Hip Hop

Worldstar

XXL

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Travis Scott