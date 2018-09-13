Pulse.ng logo
Drake Cardi B tops list of nominees at BET Hiphop awards 2018

BET 'Hip Hop' Awards Drake and Cardi B top list of nominees at 2018 edition of music awards

BET has announced its list of nominees for the 2018 edition of its hip-hop awards.

  • Published:
play Drake leads nominations at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards (Billboard)

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations are out with Drake leading this year’s nominations with an impressive 11 nods.

The Canadian superstar who has enjoyed a successful 2018 gets the most recognition in 11 top categories.

Following the release of his double album, Scorpion, Drake has earned nods for ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘MVP of the Year,’ ‘Sweet 16,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Hot Ticket Performer,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Best Collabo,’ alongside two additional nods in the ‘Best Hip-Hop Video,’ and ‘Single of the Year’ categories.

Rapper, Cardi B, follows closely with an impressive 10 nominations off the success of her debut release, Invasion of Privacy, the rapper bags 10 nods including ‘Best Hip-Hop Video,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘MVP of the Year,’ ‘Single of the Year,’ ‘Hot Ticket Performer,’ ‘Made-You-Look Award,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Best Collabo’ and 2 nods in the ‘Sweet 16’ category.

play Cardi B pictured here at the IHeartRadio awards has 10 nominations in the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards (IHeartRadio)

Childish Gambino with 6 nominations gets the third highest nominations. The rapper who released the controversial video, 'This is America' earlier in the year gets nods for ‘Hot Ticket Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘MVP of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip-Hop Video,’ and ‘Single of The Year.'

The 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards will take place at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Fleason Theatre on October 6th.

See full list of nominees

Best Hip-Hop Video 
Cardi B - I Like It Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin 
Childish Gambino - This Is America 
Drake - God's Plan 
Kendrick Lamar – Loyalty Feat. Rihanna 
Migos - Walk It Talk It Feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer 
Cardi B 
Childish Gambino 
Drake 
Kendrick Lamar 
Travis Scott

Album of the Year 
Cardi B - Invasion Of Privacy 
Drake - Scorpion 
J. Cole - KOD 
Migos - Culture II 
The Carters - Everything Is Love

Video Director of the Year 
Benny Boom 
Dave Meyers & The Little Homies 
Director X 
Eif Rivera 
Hiro Murai 
Karena Evans

Lyricist of the Year 
Childish Gambino 
Drake 
J. Cole 
Kendrick Lamar 
Travis Scott

MVP of the Year 
Cardi B 
Childish Gambino 
Drake 
J. Cole 
Travis Scott

Producer of the Year 
Ben Billions 
DJ Esco 
DJ Mustard 
Metro Boomin 
Pharrell Williams

Best Collabo, Duo or Group 
21 Savage & Offset & Metro Boomin - Ric Flair Drip 
BlocBoy JB - Look Alive Feat. Drake 
Cardi B - I Like It Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin 
Post Malone – Rockstar Feat. 21 Savage 
The Carters – Apes**t

Single of the Year 
Apes**t - Produced By Pharrell (The Carters) 
God's Plan - Produced By Cardo, Young Exclusive and Boi-1da (Drake) 
I Like It - Produced By Craig Kallman, JWhiteDidIt and Tainy (Cardi B Feat. Bad Bunny & J Balvin) 
Nice For What - Produced By Murda Beatz (Drake) 
This Is America - Produced By Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson (Childish Gambino)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist 
BlocBoy JB 
Juice Wrld 
Lil Baby 
Rich The Kid 
XXXTentacion

Best Mixtape 
BlocBoy JB - Simi 
Future - Beast Mode 2 
Juicy J – Shut Da F* Up 
Lil Wayne - Dedication 6: Reloaded 
Zoey Dollaz - Sorry Not Sorry

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse 
21 Savage - “Bartier Cardi” (Cardi B Feat. 21 Savage) 
Cardi B - “Motorsport” (Migos Feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj) 
Drake - “Look Alive” (BlocBoy JBFeat. Drake) 
Kendrick Lamar - “New Freezer” (Rich The Kid Feat. Kendrick Lamar) 
Nicki Minaj - “Big Bank” (Yg Feat. 2 Chainz, Big Sean & Nicki Minaj)

Impact Track 
Childish Gambino - This Is America 
Dej Loaf & Leon Bridges - Liberated 
Lecrae - I'll Find You Feat. Tori Kelly 
Meek Mill – Stay Woke Feat. Miguel 
N.E.R.D - 1,000 Feat. FUTURE

DJ of the Year 
Calvin Harris 
DJ Envy 
DJ Drama 
DJ Khaled 
DJ Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style) 
Cardi B 
Migos 
Nicki Minaj 
Remy Ma 
Travis Scott

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App 
All Hiphop
Complex 
Hot New Hip Hop 
Worldstar 
XXL

Hustler of the Year 
Cardi B 
DJ Khaled 
Drake 
Jay-Z 
Kendrick Lamar 
Travis Scott

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

