The MTN Y'ello Star talent show came to a rousing end on Sunday, December 13, 2020 with contestant, Dotti emerging winner.

It was a tough battle for the judges with contenders like Freeborn, Ceasar, Storm, Gideon and Fay Fay Diamond making it to the final stage of the game.

meet the MTN Y'ello Star 2020 top five finalists [Instagram/mtn_yellostar]

The first contestant to exit the show was the much adored Freeborn. Thankfully, it was a major win for Freeborn in spite of how the journey ended. The singer was awarded a scholarship to the United States for the Berklee college of music's 2021 Summer music program, alongside the five finalities.

In the fifth position and fourth place were Fay Fay Diamond and Ceaser. The pair won a cash prize of N500,000 and a scholarship to the Berklee college.

Storm emerged 2nd runner-up and took home N1.5 million while Storm earned his spot in the 1st runner-up place with a cash prize of N3 million. Both contestants also get the Berklee college scholarship.

The winner of the night, Dotti got a cash prize of N5 million, a Berklee college scholarship, an opportunity to record a song at the Power Studio in New York with international acts including six-time Grammy award winner, Malik Yusef.

Dotti also gets a brand new apartment with an in-built studio, a recording contract and a brand new car.

Watch the grand finale: