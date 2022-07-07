RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Don Jazzy's dad showers Ayo Shonaiya with praises over Afrobeats documentary

Adeayo Adebiyi

Don Jazzy's father Mr Ajareh has showered praises on Lawyer, Film Maker, and Music Executive Ayo Shonaiya for the phenomenal work he did on 'Afrobeats: The Back Story' documentary.

In an Instagram post on Thursday 7th July 2022, Mr Ajareh commended Ayo Shonaiya for the brave and important work he has done with his documentary. "Thank you @ayoshonaiya. I want to congratulate you for the great work which you have put into the making of 'Afrobeats The Back Story' documentary. I had looked forward to watching it and just did. I am very happy with what I saw and applaud the incredible effort which you have deployed into accomplishing this well thought about contribution to our creative industries conversations worldwide. I am very proud of you and will like to thank you for this and May God bless you. Kindly extend my warm regards to your family and to your team that contributed to the success of this great work which you have carried out. History will surely be kind to you for your efforts and may you live long to be celebrated in the fullness of time. My best wishes to you. Cheers."

'Afrobeats: The Back Story' is a documentary that captured the evolution and rise of Afrobeats circa 1999 to its current position. Important stories of the parts played by diffrent players and stakeholders was presented through the lenses of Ayo Shonaiya and several notable individuals who featured in the documentary.

Since it was released on Netflix on June 29th 2022, the documentary has enjoyed a positive reception with majority of the audience understanding that it's an educative material created to inform consumers both local and international of a significant part of the historic journey of Afrobeats.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

