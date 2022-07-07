Don Jazzy's dad showers Ayo Shonaiya with praises over Afrobeats documentary

In an Instagram post on Thursday 7th July 2022, Mr Ajareh commended Ayo Shonaiya for the brave and important work he has done with his documentary. "Thank you @ayoshonaiya. I want to congratulate you for the great work which you have put into the making of 'Afrobeats The Back Story' documentary. I had looked forward to watching it and just did. I am very happy with what I saw and applaud the incredible effort which you have deployed into accomplishing this well thought about contribution to our creative industries conversations worldwide. I am very proud of you and will like to thank you for this and May God bless you. Kindly extend my warm regards to your family and to your team that contributed to the success of this great work which you have carried out. History will surely be kind to you for your efforts and may you live long to be celebrated in the fullness of time. My best wishes to you. Cheers."