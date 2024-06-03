Don Jazzy's father comments on Wizkid calling his son an influencer

When asked what he thinks about the situation, Mr. Collins Ajereh fondly called Mavins Grandpa stated that anyone is entitled to their opinion and he doesn't think a big deal should be made of it.

"I do not see why people make anything spectacular out of it. Whoever said what he or she said depends on the circumstance they made such comment and I wouldn't want that to be an issue of controversy," he told the host Kim Oprah.

In addition, Grandpa Mavins further stated that "there's no love lost" and he refused to see it more than anything it was intended to be.

Readers will recall that in May, Wizkid referred to Don Jazzy as an influencer while replying to a comment from a fan who asked the Grammy winner to react to Ladipoe's alleged dig at him.

In reaction, Wizkid stated that he can't engage anyone sign to an influencer in a statement that describes Don Jazzy who signed Ladipoe to his Mavin Records as an influencer.

Wizkid's comment generated reaction and criticism from observers who pointed out that Don Jazzy's legacy in Nigerian music is far too big, enduring, and impactful to be reduced to a mere influencer.

