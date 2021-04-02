On April 2, 2021, legendary Nigerian music producer and MAVIN boss, Don Jazzy chatted with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on the BlackBoxInterview via Bounce Radio.

During the conversation, Ebuka queried Jazzy about a potential collaboration between him and former business partner, D'Banj. Jazzy replied that he found it hard to produce music for a long time because he was scared.

He said that, "[D'Banj and I] have done so much classics that whatever we put out now has to be the sh*t. It got to a point where... because of the accolades that I got from Mo'Hits, I used to criticize everything. Even [Bounce] that is out now... If not because Rema is persistent, I'm sure I would have said no. I still dey produce... I like making music, I can't stop."

For a long time, Don Jazzy stopped being officially credited as a producer. But over the past one year, he has produced 'That's Interesting' for Dr. Sid, 'Bounce' for Rema and 'Safe' for himself and Falz.

Two years ago, he confessed his reluctance to produce on Loose Talk Podcast. He said that he had to visit fellow producer, Sarz to understand the new sounds.