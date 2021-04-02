On April 1, 2021, legendary Nigerian music producer and MAVIN Records founder and CEO, Don Jazzy did a BlackBox Interview with Ebuka.

During the interview, Don Jazzy spoke about about his upbringing in Ajegunle, Lagos and his early days of finding music at the Cherubim and Seraphim Church that his family attended. He also spoke about how he might be the greatest percussionist to have ever lived.

But a point that really stood out was his revelation that he and legendary Nigerian artist, Daddy Showkey are blood relatives.

Ebuka had asked Don Jazzy about the realities of his upbringing in Ajegunle when Don Jazzy replied that, "My parents [sheltered us from the realities of Ajegunle]. I won't say my Ajegunle is Daddy Showkey's Ajegunle, obviously. I don't know how we're related, but we're related... My dad knows how we're related, he's my senior bros."

When Ebuka asked why Don Jazzy and Showkey haven't collaborated musically, Don Jazzy replies that, "It just hasn't happened. Now that I have come back to producing, maybe... Why not? Nothing is impossible."

You can watch the full interview below;