Don Jazzy has come out to clarify the current state of things surrounding his record label, Mavin Records.

It will be recalled that late in 2018, the label had lost one of its artist in Reekado Banks, who announced his departure to go set up his own label.

Responding to a tweet on Tuesday, January 8, 2019, where he was asked by one of his followers, who goes by the Twitter handle, [@AmbroseOkwoli], if Mavin was now a record label of the past.

''Mr Jazzy, is mavin dead or Buhari's change has hit your label? This one your top artistes are leaving, leaving behind the learner's and the upcoming?''

Don Jazzy replied, ''Naaa we never die. We just faint small. E Dey happen. Pray for us to recover if you can.''

He then went further to acknowledge the expectations of the fans and promised to do more this year, ''Well we haven’t satisfied the high expectations you have so far. We have taken notes and suggestions from some very loyal fans and have been working on some great ideas.''

The record label which is approaching its seventh year was formed on May 8 2012, following the dissolution of Mo Hits Record which he owned together with D'banj.

The label at the time of its formation was home to the likes of Wande Coal, D Prince and Dr Sid with the addition of Tiwa Savage.

In 2013, the label created MAVIN 2.0 introducing Reekado Banks, Korede Bello and Di'ja with the later addition of Johnny Drille, rapper LadiPoe and DNA twins in 2017.

Mavin Records remains one of the longest running record labels in the country and still houses a number of notable industry stars.