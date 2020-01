Date: January 23, 2020

Song Title: Mad O

Artist: DJ Xclusive

Genre: Afrobeats

Producer: SK Badest

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label:

Details/Takeaway: The song is inspired by the slang 'Mad O' which has become very popular because it expresses amusement or excitement often caused by a mind-blowing event or occurrence.

