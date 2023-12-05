DJ Lambo headlines latest Apple Music's 'Africa Now DJ mix'
DJ Lambo curates the latest Apple Music 'Africa Now' DJ Mix.
The next DJ to create an Africa Now DJ Mix is multi-award-winning Nigerian DJ and producer, DJ Lambo, whose sound is an eclectic fusion of Afrobeats, Afro-house, Afropop and Hip Hop, and has become known for her engaging live performances and meticulous song selection.
“There’s almost no greater feeling than pushing the African music narrative further while having a party,” DJ Lambo tells Apple Music.
Over the last decade, DJ Lambo has built a thriving career as a forward-thinker and trendsetter, and is currently signed to Burna Boy’s label Spaceship Collective, while also on tour at the moment with the Grammy Award winner.
The Africa Now DJ Mix that she has created is a testament to all her accomplishments, fusing Afrobeats and Amapiano to produce a complex tapestry of African music and tribute to the musical diversity of the continent.
Tracklisting
- Victor Thompson, Gunna & Ehis - This Year (remix)
- Femi Kuti - Sorry Sorry O
- Asake - Lonely at the Top
- Fireboy - Bandana feat. Asake
- Burna Boy- City Boys
- Burna Boy - Dey Play
- Omah Lay - Reason
- Virgo Deep - Ghost producer
- Davido - Feel
- Asake - Remember
- Magnito - Canada
- Shallipopi - Oscroh (Pepperline)
- Uncle Waffles & Ice Beat - Peacock Revisit ft Sbuda Ma Leather
- Asake - Amapiano feat. Olamide
- Mohbad - Ask About Me
- Shallipopi - Ex Convict
- Davido - Unavailable
- Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za - Mnike
- Adekunle Gold - Ogaranya
- Kizz Daniel - Gwagwalada feat. Seyi Vibez, BNXN
- King Promise - Terminator
- Tiwa Savage - Stamina feat. Young Jonn, Ayra Starr
- Pheelz - Jelo feat. Young Jonn
- Tessa De DJ & DJ Momma The King - Ka Valungu
- Killorbeezbeatz - Ngilele E Hotel
- Nissi - Higher
- J Hus - Who told you feat. Drake
- Shallipopi - Obapluto
- Kcee - Ojapiano
- Tyla - Water
- Spyro - Who Is Your Guy feat. Tiwa Savage
- Burna Boy - Giza feat. Seyi Vibez
- Asake - 2:30
- Mohbad - Feel Good
- Young Jonn - Sharpally
- Crayon & Ayra Starr - Ngozi
- Adekunle Gold - Party No Dey Stop feat. Zinoleezky
