DJ Lambo headlines latest Apple Music's 'Africa Now DJ mix'

Adeayo Adebiyi

DJ Lambo curates the latest Apple Music 'Africa Now' DJ Mix.

DJ Lambo headlines Apple Music's 'Africa Now' DJ mix
DJ Lambo headlines Apple Music's 'Africa Now' DJ mix

The next DJ to create an Africa Now DJ Mix is multi-award-winning Nigerian DJ and producer, DJ Lambo, whose sound is an eclectic fusion of Afrobeats, Afro-house, Afropop and Hip Hop, and has become known for her engaging live performances and meticulous song selection.

“There’s almost no greater feeling than pushing the African music narrative further while having a party,” DJ Lambo tells Apple Music.

Over the last decade, DJ Lambo has built a thriving career as a forward-thinker and trendsetter, and is currently signed to Burna Boy’s label Spaceship Collective, while also on tour at the moment with the Grammy Award winner.

The Africa Now DJ Mix that she has created is a testament to all her accomplishments, fusing Afrobeats and Amapiano to produce a complex tapestry of African music and tribute to the musical diversity of the continent.

  1. Victor Thompson, Gunna & Ehis - This Year (remix)
  2. Femi Kuti - Sorry Sorry O
  3. Asake - Lonely at the Top
  4. Fireboy - Bandana feat. Asake
  5. Burna Boy- City Boys
  6. Burna Boy - Dey Play
  7. Omah Lay - Reason
  8. Virgo Deep - Ghost producer
  9. Davido - Feel
  10. Asake - Remember
  11. Magnito - Canada
  12. Shallipopi - Oscroh (Pepperline)
  13. Uncle Waffles & Ice Beat - Peacock Revisit ft Sbuda Ma Leather
  14. Asake - Amapiano feat. Olamide
  15. Mohbad - Ask About Me
  16. Shallipopi - Ex Convict
  17. Davido - Unavailable
  18. Tyler ICU & Tumelo.za - Mnike
  19. Adekunle Gold - Ogaranya
  20. Kizz Daniel - Gwagwalada feat. Seyi Vibez, BNXN
  21. King Promise - Terminator
  22. Tiwa Savage - Stamina feat. Young Jonn, Ayra Starr
  23. Pheelz - Jelo feat. Young Jonn
  24. Tessa De DJ & DJ Momma The King - Ka Valungu
  25. Killorbeezbeatz - Ngilele E Hotel
  26. Nissi - Higher
  27. J Hus - Who told you feat. Drake
  28. Shallipopi - Obapluto
  29. Kcee - Ojapiano
  30. Tyla - Water
  31. Spyro - Who Is Your Guy feat. Tiwa Savage
  32. Burna Boy - Giza feat. Seyi Vibez
  33. Asake - 2:30
  34. Mohbad - Feel Good
  35. Young Jonn - Sharpally
  36. Crayon & Ayra Starr - Ngozi
  37. Adekunle Gold - Party No Dey Stop feat. Zinoleezky
