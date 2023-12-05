DJ Lambo headlines latest Apple Music's 'Africa Now DJ mix'

The next DJ to create an Africa Now DJ Mix is multi-award-winning Nigerian DJ and producer, DJ Lambo, whose sound is an eclectic fusion of Afrobeats, Afro-house, Afropop and Hip Hop, and has become known for her engaging live performances and meticulous song selection.

“There’s almost no greater feeling than pushing the African music narrative further while having a party,” DJ Lambo tells Apple Music.

Over the last decade, DJ Lambo has built a thriving career as a forward-thinker and trendsetter, and is currently signed to Burna Boy’s label Spaceship Collective, while also on tour at the moment with the Grammy Award winner.

The Africa Now DJ Mix that she has created is a testament to all her accomplishments, fusing Afrobeats and Amapiano to produce a complex tapestry of African music and tribute to the musical diversity of the continent.

Tracklisting