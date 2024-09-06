American rapper Desiigner sparks debate with his new Afrobeats single

The single released on September 6, 2024, sees Desiigner sing in pidgin English with his American accent in what captures the fast-growing global spread of Nigerian music.

Known for his hit chart-topping single 'Panda,' Desiigner's new song comes as a surprise as he becomes the latest foreign act to explore Afrobeats.

According to the Grammy nominee, 'Shyio' is an attempt to give his fans a new sound that retains the passion and striking melodies that define his music.

However, with ongoing conversations over the globalisation of Afrobeats and its potential exploitation by foreign creatives, Desiigner's latest effort has sparked conversations, especially as it comes off the back of Usher and Chris Brown getting nominated in Afrobeats categories at the VMAs.

Some observers have opined that the single is another evidence of the need for gatekeeping Afrobeats from foreign exploitation before the genre loses its identity.

Others have argued that the song is another proof of Afrobeats' growing global appeal as the music continues to take giant strides in the exportation of Nigerian culture.

