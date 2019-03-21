Producer Del B is set to take the Prince Okwudili Umenyiora headed record label, Eric Manny Entertainment to court following unpaid royalties.

In an interview with Cool FM Lagos on Thursday March 21, 2019, the producer who has worked with major names in the industry admitted that he has had to take people to court on occasions for failure to pay him for services rendered.

''I have had to take people to court,'' he explained. ''Most especially Eric Manny. I'm suing them for royalties - for not getting nothing actually for producing 'Mad Over You' and 'Bend Down Pause...''

Both songs released between 2015 and 2016 were produced for Runtown who at the time was signed unto the label with the contract now legally dissolved.

'Mad Over You' soon became a major commercial success that changed the career of the artist.

Ayodele Basil, popularly known as Del B, is a producer, sound engineer and song writer who climbed to prominence in 2012 working with the likes of Flavour and got his major break when he produced the smash single, 'Limpopo' for Kcee.

Del B has also worked with super stars like Wizkid, Davido and recently released his debut project, an 11 track mixtape titled ''Afrodisiac.''