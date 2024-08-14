D'banj & Don Jazzy evoke nostalgia in announcement video for 'Entertainer 2.0'

D'banj made the announcement in a clip that features actor Gideon Okeke and long-term associate and Mo'hit co-founder Don Jazzy who made a cameo.

For his upcoming album, D'banj has recruited a selection of global stars for his album including Grammy award winner, Wyclef Jean, Congolese icon Awilo Logomba, Senegalese music icon Youssou N'Dour, American superstar Akon, South African megastar DJ Maphorisa, and NBC’s The Voice sensation Chechi Sarai.

The new album, a follow-up to his 2008 magnum opus, 'The Entertainer' includes collaborations with Nigerian music stars, Phyno, Timaya, Kayswitch, Zlatan, Peruzzi, Bhadboi Oml, and Chuchu Lee.

Ahead of the album release, D'banj has released a new single titled 'Worthy' featuring Youssou N'Dour and Chechi Sarai. The single was released on July 19 and it offers listeners a glimpse of what to expect from D'banj's upcoming album.

Sharing his excitement about the album, D’Banj said: “Life is a maze of self-discovery and my new album, 'Entertainer – The Sequel' confirms this truth to me. It’s a true reflection of my growth as an artist and my continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of African music. The past 20 years have been an incredible ride, and I am grateful for the support and love I have received. I am thrilled to share this new chapter in my musical journey with my fans.”