ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

D'banj & Don Jazzy evoke nostalgia in announcement video for 'Entertainer 2.0'

Adeayo Adebiyi

D'banj has announced August 16th as the release date for 'Entertainer 2.0'.

D'banj & Don Jazzy evoke nostalgia in announcement video for 'Entertainer 2.0'
D'banj & Don Jazzy evoke nostalgia in announcement video for 'Entertainer 2.0'

Recommended articles

D'banj made the announcement in a clip that features actor Gideon Okeke and long-term associate and Mo'hit co-founder Don Jazzy who made a cameo.

For his upcoming album, D'banj has recruited a selection of global stars for his album including Grammy award winner, Wyclef Jean, Congolese icon Awilo Logomba, Senegalese music icon Youssou N'Dour, American superstar Akon, South African megastar DJ Maphorisa, and NBC’s The Voice sensation Chechi Sarai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new album, a follow-up to his 2008 magnum opus, 'The Entertainer' includes collaborations with Nigerian music stars, Phyno, Timaya, Kayswitch, Zlatan, Peruzzi, Bhadboi Oml, and Chuchu Lee.

Ahead of the album release, D'banj has released a new single titled 'Worthy' featuring Youssou N'Dour and Chechi Sarai. The single was released on July 19 and it offers listeners a glimpse of what to expect from D'banj's upcoming album.

Sharing his excitement about the album, D’Banj said: “Life is a maze of self-discovery and my new album, 'Entertainer – The Sequel' confirms this truth to me. It’s a true reflection of my growth as an artist and my continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of African music. The past 20 years have been an incredible ride, and I am grateful for the support and love I have received. I am thrilled to share this new chapter in my musical journey with my fans.”

Following his album release, D'banj is set to embark on a tour of major cities globally in partnership with The Temple Company.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Shina' director Adesokun didn't expect his first film to be a Netflix hit

'Shina' director Adesokun didn't expect his first film to be a Netflix hit

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

5 songs Asake sampled in his third album 'Lungu Boy'

May Yul-Edochie excited to appear in new 'Wives on Strike' film

May Yul-Edochie excited to appear in new 'Wives on Strike' film

D'banj & Don Jazzy evoke nostalgia in announcement video for 'Entertainer 2.0'

D'banj & Don Jazzy evoke nostalgia in announcement video for 'Entertainer 2.0'

Who are the most decorated Nigerian athletes of all time?

Who are the most decorated Nigerian athletes of all time?

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' sets new record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

Asake's 'Lungu Boy' sets new record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria

I've not shot Nollywood films because Nigerians don't support Ghanaians - McBrown

I've not shot Nollywood films because Nigerians don't support Ghanaians - McBrown

Nile Entertainment launches film distribution operation with 'Wives on Strike 3'

Nile Entertainment launches film distribution operation with 'Wives on Strike 3'

Dami of Tami Duo worries that her friendship with Toyosi is on the rocks

Dami of Tami Duo worries that her friendship with Toyosi is on the rocks

Pulse Sports

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Laliga club honours Super Eagles legend, present him with special gift in front of home fans

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Osimhen now Chelsea priority after Omorodion deal falls through

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Napoli progress with Lukaku talks regardless of Osimhen transfer as club's priority becomes clear

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nigerian champion quits athletics at age 21 to pursue a career in finance

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

I'm more comfortable singing in Yoruba - Asake says on musical style

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Rema, Tems make Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

Afrobeats & Activism: Are Nigerian Fans demanding too much?

Asake teams up with Travis Scott for new single 'Active'

Asake teams up with Travis Scott for new single 'Active'