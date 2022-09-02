RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

D'banj drops new single 'Cover Me'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats legend D'banj has released a new single titled 'Cover Me'.

D'banj - Cover Me
D'banj - Cover Me

Artist: D'banj

Read Also

Song Title: Cover Me

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: September 2nd, 2022

Producer: Chisom Ifeachor, Alfred Mukum, Adewumi Oluwaseun, Theophilus, Enoch Osei-Acheampong

Song Art:

D'banj - Cover Me
D'banj - Cover Me Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 03 Seconds

Features: NONE

Label: DB Records/DKM Digital

Details/Takeaway: 'Cover Me' is phrase that is synonymous with D'banj. After years of popularizing it, D'banj has decided to use it has the title of his latest single where he boasts of being unstoppable. D'banj rolls back the years and brought out his harmonica to give this single a special feel.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Afrobeats legend Sound Sultan release post humous EP 'Reality CHQ'

Afrobeats legend Sound Sultan release post humous EP 'Reality CHQ'

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Skiibii drops new EP 'Life of a King'

Skiibii drops new EP 'Life of a King'

New Music Friday: Latest releases from Skiibii, Guchi, 9ice, Nonso Amadi and others

New Music Friday: Latest releases from Skiibii, Guchi, 9ice, Nonso Amadi and others

D'banj drops new single 'Cover Me'

D'banj drops new single 'Cover Me'

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres today on prime video

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres today on prime video

9ice drops new album 'Tip of the Iceberg II'

9ice drops new album 'Tip of the Iceberg II'

9ice recruits Tiwa Savage for new single 'Ko Kanye'

9ice recruits Tiwa Savage for new single 'Ko Kanye'

Skiibii teams up with Tiwa Savage for new single 'Flex'

Skiibii teams up with Tiwa Savage for new single 'Flex'

Trending

Camidoh

It's shallow to criticize me for sounding Nigerian; they also borrow our terms - Camidoh

Top 10 new Nigerian songs released in August 2022

Top 10 Nigerian songs released in August 2022 [Pulse List]

BNXN (Buju)

'The Industry is fake' BNXN says about rift with Ruger

Wiz Made In Lagos

Wizkid makes African history with 'Made In Lagos' certification