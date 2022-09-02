Artist: D'banj
D'banj drops new single 'Cover Me'
Afrobeats legend D'banj has released a new single titled 'Cover Me'.
Song Title: Cover Me
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: September 2nd, 2022
Producer: Chisom Ifeachor, Alfred Mukum, Adewumi Oluwaseun, Theophilus, Enoch Osei-Acheampong
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 03 Seconds
Features: NONE
Label: DB Records/DKM Digital
Details/Takeaway: 'Cover Me' is phrase that is synonymous with D'banj. After years of popularizing it, D'banj has decided to use it has the title of his latest single where he boasts of being unstoppable. D'banj rolls back the years and brought out his harmonica to give this single a special feel.
