Davido's 'Unavailable' tops UK Afrobeats Chart

In the latest installment of the UK Afrobeats chart (April 23 - 29, 2023) 'Unavailable' featuring South African singer Musa Keyz retains the top spot for a third week.

Victony & Tempe's 'Soweto' remix featuring Don Toliver & Rema moves up one spot to NO. 2 while Asake's '2:30' drops to NO. 3.

Adekunle Gold's 'Party No Dey Stop' feat Zinoleesky moves up two places to NO. 4 while Davido's 'Feel' debuts at NO. 5.

Spyro's 'Who's Your Guy' drops to NO. 6, Tiwa Savage's 'Stamina' drops to NO. 7, Rema's 'Holiday' moves up to NO. 8, BNXN's 'Gwagwalada' drops to moves up to NO. 9, and Ayra Starr's 'Sability' moves up to NO. 10.

On the UK Official Singles chart, Libianca's 'People' drops from the African record peak position of NO. 2 to NO. 4 this week.