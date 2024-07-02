ADVERTISEMENT
Davido achieves career milestone as 'Timeless' surpasses 450M Spotify streams

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido's 'Timeless' surpasses 450 million Spotify streams.

Davido achieves career milestone as 'Timeless' surpasses 450M Spotify streams
Davido achieves career milestone as 'Timeless' surpasses 450M Spotify streams

In another landmark feat, Davido's fourth album 'Timeless' has surpassed 450 million streams on Spotify which is his first album to hit this mark on the streaming platform.

The album released March 31, 2024, has enjoyed huge success and set multiple records on its way to becoming Davido's most streamed album on Spotify including the record for the opening day and opening week streams for a Nigerian album on Spotify.

One of the album's lead singles 'Unavailable' featuring Musa Keys has surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify making it the first lead song by Davido to achieve this feat.

Davido's 'Timeless' spurned several hit singles such as 'Feel', 'Kante' featuring Fave, and 'No Competition' featuring Asake.

The album earned Davido three nominations at the 66th Grammys with 'Unavailable' feat Musa Keys earning a nomination for Best African Song Performance, 'Feel' for Best Global Song Performance, and 'Timeless' for Best Global Album.

With 'Timeless' surpassing 450 million streams, Davido has now surpassed 2 billion streams across all credits on Spotify making him the 6th most streamed Nigerian artist on the platform behind Wizkid (6.9B), Burna Boy (6.2B), Rema (3.6B), Tems (2.5B), and Ckay 2.2B).

Davido wrapped up the 'Timeless' era with the release of the music video for 'Kante' feat Fave after a year of touring.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

Davido achieves career milestone as 'Timeless' surpasses 450M Spotify streams

Davido achieves career milestone as 'Timeless' surpasses 450M Spotify streams

