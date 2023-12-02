Davido’s Timeless Concert Abuja, announces partnership with Ibom Air

This partnership marks a significant milestone in providing music lovers and outgoers attending the concert with a seamless travel experience from Lagos to Abuja.

As excitement builds up for the concert, the partnership will enable travellers to purchase a special ticket class called “Davido’s Timeless Special”. The ticket will be valid for travel between December 13th and 15th, 2023, The flight ticket portal will be open for booking on the 7th of December 2023 for concert attendees travelling from Lagos to Abuja.

Speaking on the development, Group Manager, Marketing and Communication, Ibom Air, Aniekan Essienette, reiterated the airline’s resolve to ensure utmost experience.

"We are happy to partner with Davido's Timeless Abuja Concert to offer attendees a unique and enhanced travel experience. Our partnership underscores Ibom Air's commitment to providing innovative and convenient solutions for our valued passengers."

Passengers would have the rare privilege of being one of the first-time flyers of Ibom Air’s Airbus A220-300, equipped with Wi-Fi, In-seat power, and overhead video display.The Timeless Concert with Davido is slated for December 14, 2023, at 7 pm, Eagle Square, Abuja.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, of Apitainment, Adewunmi Segun Gabriel said

"Apitanment is proud to partner with Ibom Air for this monumental event. The airline is a preference for the Timeless concert due to its unparalleled customer service which works with our goal of promoting hospitality for Nigerians at home and from the diaspora this festive season. We believe this partnership will take us miles further in making the timeless concert, Abuja a success”.

Flight tickets can be booked at www.ibomair.com

Concert tickets are available only on www.apitainment.com

About Ibom Air:

Ibom Air is a limited liability company wholly owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, a sub-national in Nigeria. It aims to set the standard as an airline of choice for passengers by focusing on schedule reliability, on-time departures, and excellent service. It has a fleet of seven aircraft: five (5) Bombardier CRJ 900 and two (2) Airbus A320, covering eight (8) destinations. Ibom Air made a firm order of ten (10) Airbus A220s in line with its expansion plan and recently took delivery of its first brand-new Airbus A220-300.

Ibom Air remains dedicated to providing unparalleled air travel experiences and service excellence.

About Apitainment:

Apitainment is a premium entertainment, lifestyle, and events promotion company in Abuja. With a passion for excellence and an unwavering commitment to creating exclusive, unforgettable moments, they curate a diverse range of offerings that cater to all entertainment and lifestyle needs.

---