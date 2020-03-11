On March 10, 2020, news broke that Nigerian superstar, Davido's smash hit, 'Fall' had hit 40 million streams on streaming monster, Spotify.

The song, which was the third of Davido's monster 2017 run has grown to become an international smash hit. Its video is the most viewed Nigerian music video ever on YouTube - it has been viewed over 160 million times. In 2019, the song also had stints on Billboard's Digital Song Play charts.

Davido who is currently on his A Good Time tour of North America also received platinum plaques for the song in South Africa some weeks ago.

You can watch the music video for 'Fall' below;