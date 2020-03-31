On March 30, 2020, Nigerian producers, Shizzi and Sarz got on Instagram Live for two hours and thirty minutes to play over 70 songs while Davido, Peruzzi, Don Jazzy, Reminisce, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and more joined 22.2k other viewers to watch both ace bearmakers do battle.

During the battle, here are all the songs played;

Produced by Sarz

  1. Random Wande Coal song
  2. Banky W - Lowkey
  3. Reminisce - Oja Daddy
  4. Reminisce - Kako Bi Chicken
  5. Lord of Ajasa - See Drama
  6. YQ - I Like Girls
  7. Niniola - Ibadi
  8. Dagrin - Kondo (Original)
  9. Wizkid - Expensive Shit
  10. Wizkid and Drake - One Dance (Original Version)
  11. Sarz and Wurld - Trobul
  12. Sarz and Wurld - Mad (Different Version)
  13. Wizkid - Jaiye Jaiye (Refix)
  14. Patoranking and Busiswa - Open Fire
  15. Niniola - Maradona
  16. Sarz and Wizkid - Beat of Life
  17. Shank - Ghetto
  18. Patoranking and Wizkid - This Kind Love
  19. Wizkid - Sound It
  20. Wizkid - Sweet Love
  21. Wizkid - Unreleased (Dope)
  22. Sarz - Vex
  23. Sarz - Riddim
  24. Jahbless - Joor Oh
  25. Reminisce - Instagram
  26. Wande Coal - Ashimapeyin
  27. DJ Tunez - Get Up
  28. Wizkid - Jaiye Jaiye
  29. Beyonce - Find Your Way Back
  30. Sarz - Bad Energy Flip
  31. Wizkid and Skepta - Bad Energy
  32. Reminisce - Eleniyan
  33. Reminisce - Asalamalekum
  34. EME and Wizkid - Dance For Me
  35. Shank - Salute
  36. Reminisce - Diet
  37. eLDee - Today
  38. Sarz - Good Morning Riddim
  39. Oladips and Olamide - Lalakukulala
  40. Niniola - Designer
  41. Wizkid - African Bad Gyal
  42. Wizkid and Drake - Come Closer

Produced by Shizzi

  1. Random Wande Coal song
  2. Maye Hunta and Igho - Ekaette
  3. May D - Get Me High
  4. Reminisce and Davido - Daddy Mi
  5. Sasha - Making Money (Co-produced with IKON)
  6. Shizzi - random song
  7. Davido - Gbon Gbon
  8. Wizkid - Love My Baby
  9. Harrysongz - Taiye Kehinde
  10. Shizzi - Dami Duro
  11. Davido featuring Meek Mill and Chris Brown - Blow My Mind (Remix)
  12. Wurld - Show You Off
  13. Wurld - Wishes and Butterflies
  14. Davido - The Sound
  15. Davido - Tchelete
  16. Davido - Skelewu
  17. MC Galaxy and Davido - Nek Unek
  18. Dammy Krane and Davido - Izzue
  19. Shina Rambo - Overseas
  20. Wizkid - Body
  21. Wizkid and Future - Every Time
  22. Wizkid and Swizz Beats - Unreleased
  23. Wizkid - Celebrate
  24. Shizzi - Unknown
  25. Davido - Like Dat
  26. Olamide and Wande Coal - Who U Epp (Remix)
  27. Wande Coal - Aye Dun
  28. Wizkid and Tyga - Show You The Money (Remix)
  29. Davido - Gobe
  30. Emmy Gee - Rands and Nairas (Remix)
  31. Davido - Ekuro
  32. Davido and Meek Mill - Fans Mi
  33. Wurld - Contagious
  34. Davido - Sweet In The Middle
  35. Davido - Gbagbe Oshi
  36. Skuki - Gbemileke
  37. Davido, Runtown and Akon - Bad Guys
  38. Shizzi - Unknown
  39. Davido - Risky (Co-produced with Speroach)
  40. Davido and Wale - Unreleased