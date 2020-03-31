On March 30, 2020, Nigerian producers, Shizzi and Sarz got on Instagram Live for two hours and thirty minutes to play over 70 songs while Davido, Peruzzi, Don Jazzy, Reminisce, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz and more joined 22.2k other viewers to watch both ace bearmakers do battle.
During the battle, here are all the songs played;
Produced by Sarz
- Random Wande Coal song
- Banky W - Lowkey
- Reminisce - Oja Daddy
- Reminisce - Kako Bi Chicken
- Lord of Ajasa - See Drama
- YQ - I Like Girls
- Niniola - Ibadi
- Dagrin - Kondo (Original)
- Wizkid - Expensive Shit
- Wizkid and Drake - One Dance (Original Version)
- Sarz and Wurld - Trobul
- Sarz and Wurld - Mad (Different Version)
- Wizkid - Jaiye Jaiye (Refix)
- Patoranking and Busiswa - Open Fire
- Niniola - Maradona
- Sarz and Wizkid - Beat of Life
- Shank - Ghetto
- Patoranking and Wizkid - This Kind Love
- Wizkid - Sound It
- Wizkid - Sweet Love
- Wizkid - Unreleased (Dope)
- Sarz - Vex
- Sarz - Riddim
- Jahbless - Joor Oh
- Reminisce - Instagram
- Wande Coal - Ashimapeyin
- DJ Tunez - Get Up
- Wizkid - Jaiye Jaiye
- Beyonce - Find Your Way Back
- Sarz - Bad Energy Flip
- Wizkid and Skepta - Bad Energy
- Reminisce - Eleniyan
- Reminisce - Asalamalekum
- EME and Wizkid - Dance For Me
- Shank - Salute
- Reminisce - Diet
- eLDee - Today
- Sarz - Good Morning Riddim
- Oladips and Olamide - Lalakukulala
- Niniola - Designer
- Wizkid - African Bad Gyal
- Wizkid and Drake - Come Closer
Produced by Shizzi
- Random Wande Coal song
- Maye Hunta and Igho - Ekaette
- May D - Get Me High
- Reminisce and Davido - Daddy Mi
- Sasha - Making Money (Co-produced with IKON)
- Shizzi - random song
- Davido - Gbon Gbon
- Wizkid - Love My Baby
- Harrysongz - Taiye Kehinde
- Shizzi - Dami Duro
- Davido featuring Meek Mill and Chris Brown - Blow My Mind (Remix)
- Wurld - Show You Off
- Wurld - Wishes and Butterflies
- Davido - The Sound
- Davido - Tchelete
- Davido - Skelewu
- MC Galaxy and Davido - Nek Unek
- Dammy Krane and Davido - Izzue
- Shina Rambo - Overseas
- Wizkid - Body
- Wizkid and Future - Every Time
- Wizkid and Swizz Beats - Unreleased
- Wizkid - Celebrate
- Shizzi - Unknown
- Davido - Like Dat
- Olamide and Wande Coal - Who U Epp (Remix)
- Wande Coal - Aye Dun
- Wizkid and Tyga - Show You The Money (Remix)
- Davido - Gobe
- Emmy Gee - Rands and Nairas (Remix)
- Davido - Ekuro
- Davido and Meek Mill - Fans Mi
- Wurld - Contagious
- Davido - Sweet In The Middle
- Davido - Gbagbe Oshi
- Skuki - Gbemileke
- Davido, Runtown and Akon - Bad Guys
- Shizzi - Unknown
- Davido - Risky (Co-produced with Speroach)
- Davido and Wale - Unreleased