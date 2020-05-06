On May 1, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido announced that he would release his third studio album, 'A Better Time' in July 2020. The album would serve as a follow-up to Davido's sophomore album, 'A Good Time' in less than one year.

A while later, Davido announced that a Nicki Minaj feature is on the horizon. On May 4, 2020, Davido also revealed that he has a song with Tiwa Savage and that he has already recorded 11 songs from the album.

While Davido's sophomore album, A Good Time was released over five years after Davido's debut album, OBO, the DMW head honcho is ramping up efforts to fill his discography and his fans are excited... except Wizkid FC, of course.