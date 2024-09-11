ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido thrills Ethiopian fans as the country celebrates the start of year 2017

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido was on hand to entertain Ethipions as they celebrated the start of the year 2017.

Davido thrills Ethiopian fans as the country celebrates the start of year 2017
Davido thrills Ethiopian fans as the country celebrates the start of year 2017

Recommended articles

The Grammy nominee was in Ethiopia on September 11, 2024, to perform in a sold-out show as the country entered the year 2017 which is 7 years behind the global Gregorian calendar. The superstar performed several of his popular songs including hits from his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

Ethiopian celebration of a new year on September 11 is due to its Orthodox Tewahedo calendar which has 13 months and is one of the calendars different from the Gregorian calendar which is the most widely used in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido's performance in Ethiopia follows his performance at an event in Siant Tropez that had in attendance notable guests including Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola. During his time in France, Davido also met a Saudi Prince to whom he described himself as the "King of Nigeria'.

2024 has gotten off to a positive start for Davido who earned three nominations at the 66th Grammys.

Davido recently sparked Grammy conversations after he announced the new single 'Joy,' a collaboration with 5X Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo which was released on August 30 just before the submission deadline for the 67th Grammys.

Davido is expected to release his fifth project in 2024 which he earlier announced to be ready and described as his best yet.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

My artiste received $750k as part payment - Gracey spills on purple stardust podcast

My artiste received $750k as part payment - Gracey spills on purple stardust podcast

Fame can sometimes feel like a prison - Beyonce

Fame can sometimes feel like a prison - Beyonce

Davido thrills Ethiopian fans as the country celebrates the start of year 2017

Davido thrills Ethiopian fans as the country celebrates the start of year 2017

Exploring Mental Health and Suicide in Nollywood Films

Exploring Mental Health and Suicide in Nollywood Films

Tems reacts to Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats as shallow

Tems reacts to Buju Banton's criticism of Afrobeats as shallow

Portable orders men to beat car dealer who failed to deliver his new car

Portable orders men to beat car dealer who failed to deliver his new car

Portable says he turned down a $6K show to hangout with Davido

Portable says he turned down a $6K show to hangout with Davido

Fela Kuti would have lived longer if he minded his business - Portable claims

Fela Kuti would have lived longer if he minded his business - Portable claims

Lagos International Theatre Festival debuts this November

Lagos International Theatre Festival debuts this November

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Ayra Starr & Tems leads Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024

Ayra Starr joins Tems on stage for surprise performance

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

FBI arrests American musician who used Bot streams to generate $10M in royalties

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs

Davido, Lojay make Billboard's 2024 Honour Roll for chart-topping songs