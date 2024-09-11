Davido thrills Ethiopian fans as the country celebrates the start of year 2017

The Grammy nominee was in Ethiopia on September 11, 2024, to perform in a sold-out show as the country entered the year 2017 which is 7 years behind the global Gregorian calendar. The superstar performed several of his popular songs including hits from his record-breaking fourth album 'Timeless'.

Ethiopian celebration of a new year on September 11 is due to its Orthodox Tewahedo calendar which has 13 months and is one of the calendars different from the Gregorian calendar which is the most widely used in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido's performance in Ethiopia follows his performance at an event in Siant Tropez that had in attendance notable guests including Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola. During his time in France, Davido also met a Saudi Prince to whom he described himself as the "King of Nigeria'.

2024 has gotten off to a positive start for Davido who earned three nominations at the 66th Grammys.

Davido recently sparked Grammy conversations after he announced the new single 'Joy,' a collaboration with 5X Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo which was released on August 30 just before the submission deadline for the 67th Grammys.