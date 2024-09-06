ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Davido meets Saudi Prince, describes himself as 'King of Nigeria'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido adds new a moniker to his long list of names.

Davido meets Saudi Prince, describes himself as 'King of Nigeria'
Davido meets Saudi Prince, describes himself as 'King of Nigeria'

Recommended articles

In a recent video posted on social media on September 5, 2024, Davido was spotted in the streets of Paris where he was introduced to a fan who described himself as a Prince from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In response, Davido describes himself as the "King of Nigeria" before granting the Prince's request for a picture.

In the video, Davido also revealed that he was booked for a show in Saudi Arabia later in the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido's title as the "King of Nigeria" is the latest in his list of monikers that includes "OBO (Omo Baba Olowo)" meaning son of the wealthy man, which is his first alias that marked his era-defining 2012 hit single 'Dami Duro'.

Davido is also fondly called "Baddest" and "001" which is a testament to his superstar status and declaration as Afrobeats' number 1 citizen.

2024 has gotten off to a positive start for Davido who earned three nominations at the 66th Grammys.

Davido recently sparked Grammy conversations after he announced the new single 'Joy,' a collaboration with 5X Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo which was released on August 30 just before the submission deadline for the 67th Grammys.

ADVERTISEMENT

Davido is expected to release his fifth project in 2024 which he earlier announced to be ready and described as his best yet.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hitmaker The Therapist taps Tyler ICU, Magicsticks for party starter '4X4'

Hitmaker The Therapist taps Tyler ICU, Magicsticks for party starter '4X4'

Riich Mic drops 'de go', the song Nigeria needs right now

Riich Mic drops 'de go', the song Nigeria needs right now

Those things don't matter to me - Seyi Law on handling social media backlash

Those things don't matter to me - Seyi Law on handling social media backlash

Davido meets Saudi Prince, describes himself as 'King of Nigeria'

Davido meets Saudi Prince, describes himself as 'King of Nigeria'

MI Abaga, hip hop fans hail Vector over the rapper's latest freestyle session

MI Abaga, hip hop fans hail Vector over the rapper's latest freestyle session

Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return

Toke Makinwa says D'banj is the only man to give her money without asking for anything in return

Ayra Starr joins Tems on stage for surprise performance

Ayra Starr joins Tems on stage for surprise performance

Actor Woli Arole faces backlash over comments about women's safety

Actor Woli Arole faces backlash over comments about women's safety

Why Dangote's petrol is the best form of petrol - Charly Boy

Why Dangote's petrol is the best form of petrol - Charly Boy

Pulse Sports

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Victor Osimhen Salary: How the Super Eagles striker went from earning ₦390 million to ₦22 billion per year

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

Report: Galatasaray agree to pay Osimhen ₦17 billion after Chelsea refuse to pay the same amount

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

I did not beg for the job — Eguaveon reveals why he accepted Super Eagles coaching role

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

This is my last season at Liverpool — Salah makes shocking declaration after helping Reds destroy Man United

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Victor Osimhen: Asisat Oshoala lambasts Chelsea’s salary offer after failed transfer

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets 1-0 Korea: Flourish Sabastine gives Nigeria winning start to FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Enugu State governor names street after viral musician Gentleman Mike Ejeagha

Ayra Starr & Tems leads Afrobeats biggest cross-over songs in the first half of 2024

Ayra Starr joins Tems on stage for surprise performance

Big Baby C solidifies her position as one of Nigeria's most promising talent with 'LOAD’

Big Baby C solidifies her place among Nigeria's most promising talent with 'LOAD'

Uchechi Emelonye releases new EP, 'Mixed Emotions'

Uchechi Emelonye releases new EP, 'Mixed Emotions'