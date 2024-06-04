Breaking news:
Davido teases new song as he gears up to light up the summer

Adeayo Adebiyi

Davido teases an unreleased song while partying at the club.

Nigerian serial hitmaker Davido was captured in a video singing and dancing along to his new unreleased single while partying at a nightclub.

The single whose title is yet to be revealed carries heavy Amapiano log drums with Davido delivering punchy lines.

It's also unknown if the song is going to be a Davido lead single or another collaboration from the Grammy nominee who recently performed at the Summer Jam festival in New York.

Davido has kicked off 2024 on a strong note with his guest appearance on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix. He was also featured on the track 'Hmm' off the deluxe version of Chris Brown's new album '11:11' and more recently on 'WAP' by talented Nigerian music star Minz.

Davido had earlier announced the end of the 'Timeless' era with the release of the music video for his hit single 'Kante' feat Fave.

All through the year, the superstar has been in the news for several reasons with the latest being for the controversy surrounding the launch of his meme coin $Davido.

Fans will be hoping that Davido kicks off the year with a summer hit ahead of the expected release of his next album which he revealed is ready.

