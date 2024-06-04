Davido teases new song as he gears up to light up the summer

Nigerian serial hitmaker Davido was captured in a video singing and dancing along to his new unreleased single while partying at a nightclub.

The single whose title is yet to be revealed carries heavy Amapiano log drums with Davido delivering punchy lines.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's also unknown if the song is going to be a Davido lead single or another collaboration from the Grammy nominee who recently performed at the Summer Jam festival in New York.

Davido has kicked off 2024 on a strong note with his guest appearance on Kizz Daniel's 'Twe Twe' remix. He was also featured on the track 'Hmm' off the deluxe version of Chris Brown's new album '11:11' and more recently on 'WAP' by talented Nigerian music star Minz.

Davido had earlier announced the end of the 'Timeless' era with the release of the music video for his hit single 'Kante' feat Fave.

All through the year, the superstar has been in the news for several reasons with the latest being for the controversy surrounding the launch of his meme coin $Davido.